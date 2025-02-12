Soon, WhatsApp will let users link social media profiles on their account

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that will allow users to add links to their social media profiles in the app. According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS includes a dedicated section in the Account settings where users can add links to their social media profiles. This feature is currently in testing and is expected to be widely available in the coming weeks.

According to the report, the new section will be accessible directly from WhatsApp’s profile settings, allowing users to add links to platforms such as Instagram. While only Instagram links are available in the beta version, other Meta platforms like Facebook and Threads may be included in the final release. It remains unclear if WhatsApp will allow links to third-party social media apps.

Once added, the social media link will appear in the user’s profile alongside the name, phone number, and "About" section. The feature will be optional, and users who prefer not to display social media links can choose not to add any. For those who opt in, WhatsApp will provide enhanced control over the visibility of the links, similar to the privacy settings available for profile pictures.

WhatsApp already allows business accounts to show social media profile links, however, that requires an authentication process. As per the report, regular accounts do not currently require authentication to add links. However, WhatsApp may introduce an authentication step for personal accounts before the official release to prevent misuse, such as impersonation.