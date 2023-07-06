Home / Technology / Tech News / Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Seoul: Samsung to announce 2023 foldables on July 26

Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Seoul: Samsung to announce 2023 foldables on July 26

Samsung said the 27th Galaxy Unpacked event will be held at COEX in Samseong-dong to showcase technologies and experiences that will captivate worldwide audiences

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, Seoul

Samsung on Thursday announced that it will host the Galaxy Unpacked on July 26 in Seoul, South Korea. At the event, the electronics maker would announced its 2023 foldable devices. Earlier, the company confirmed that the event will be held at COEX in Samseong-dong where it would showcase technologies and experiences that will captivate worldwide audiences.

“A new cultural driver is coming. Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives. It’s going to make you want to Join the flip side,” said Samsung in its event invitation.

This is the first time Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked in its home country.

“Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences.”

Also Read: Samsung Unpacked event highlights: Galaxy S23 series, Book3 series unveiled

Samsung said the Galaxy Unpacked venue, COEX in Samseong-dong (Gangnam) is an intersection where Teheran-ro, a hub for domestic innovative startups, and Bongeunsa, a millennial Buddhist temple, converge.

In retrospect, Samsung kicked off its first Unpacked event in March 2010 in Las Vegas. Since, Samsung has held Unpacked in key cities around the world including New York, London, Berlin and Barcelona. With the upcoming 27th Unpacked in Seoul, Samsung said it is shifting its direction for Unpacked for foldable devices to focus on different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe that closely align with the designated theme of each event. According to Samsung, Seoul has been selected because of its role in influencing global trends with its dynamic culture and innovation, while it also reflects the company’s strong confidence in the foldable category.

Samsung is on the forefront with regard to foldable devices. It was the first technology company to introduce a consumer-ready foldable device, the Galaxy Fold, in 2019. Since, Samsung has been enhancing its foldable devices with every generation.

