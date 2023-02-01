Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 LIVE: Galaxy S23, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra unveiled
Samsung would launch the Galaxy S23 series smartphones and Galaxy Book3 series laptops at its first Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
South Korean electronics maker Samsung is set to kick off its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 on February 1. It will be an in-person event, to be held in San Francisco, US, after three years of Covid-induced restrictions globally. The event will start at 10 am PST and it will stream live for online audience on the Samsung website, Samsung newsroom portal, and Samsung official YouTube channel. In India, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 11:30 pm. It will live stream on the aforementioned channels. Alternatively, you can watch it through the video embedded below.
At the event, Samsung is likely to unveil three premium flagship smartphones in its Galaxy S23 series. These three smartphones could be named the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Besides, there would be an announcement related to the Galaxy Book3 series laptops, which are expected to debut at the event. The line-up may consist of up to four new models, namely, Galaxy Book3 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and the flagship device Book3 Ultra.