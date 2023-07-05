Xiaomi celebrating 9 years in India by offering up to 75 per cent discounts



Beyond the discount, the company is also offering additional off on different bank cards. Under the 'Xiaomi Turns 9’ sale offer, the buyers will get add-on bonuses. Xiaomi has also started the 'Lucky 9 Shoppers Contest’, wherein nine lucky winners will get 100% of their order value back.

Xiaomi celebrated its ninth anniversary in India by offering its six-day Xiaomi anniversary sale starting from July 5 and ending on July 10.The company is offering heavy discounts that go up to 75%, which are available on select products of Xiaomi across categories, including phones, TVs and smart home devices.