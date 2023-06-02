Samsung may hold 'Galaxy Unpacked' event in South Korea for first time

A senior Samsung executive on Friday hinted that the tech giant will hold the summer edition of its 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on its home turf South Korea for the first time.

"Seoul is meaningful and important," Lee Young-hee, president of the Global Marketing Center for Samsung's Device eXperience (DX) division, said when pressed about the venue for the upcoming global event.

It was the strongest implication yet from the tech giant that Seoul is high on the list for the biannual event where Samsung unveils latest flagship Galaxy devices, reports Yonhap news agency.

Usually, Samsung holds its Galaxy Unpacked event in February and August in Europe or the US.

In February, Samsung held the event in San Francisco to introduce three models of the Galaxy S23 series -- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra -- and Galaxy Book3 laptops, among others.

This summer, Samsung is expected to unveil its latest foldable phones. The headliners will be the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6.

With the launch last month of Google's first foldable smartphone, the strongest rival yet against Samsung's foldables, speculation has it that the South Korean tech giant is likely to advance the second Galaxy 'Unpacked' event of the year by a few weeks to consolidate its leading position in the premium market.

--IANS

aj/na