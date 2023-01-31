Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on Feb 1: Where to watch and what to expect

South Korean brand is set to kick off its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 on February 1. It will be an in-person event to be held in San Francisco, US, after three years of Covid-induced restrictions globally. The event will start at 10 am PST and it will stream live for an online audience on the website, newsroom portal, and Samsung official YouTube channel. In India, the event live stream will begin at 11:30 pm.

At the event, Samsung is likely to unveil three premium flagship smartphones in its Galaxy S23 series. These three smartphones could be named the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Besides, there would be an announcement related to the Galaxy Book3 series laptops, which are expected to debut at the event. The line-up may consist of up to four new models, namely, Galaxy Book3 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and the flagship device Book3 Ultra.

The S23 series is going to be the successor of the Galaxy S22 series. For the uninitiated, the Galaxy S22 series had three smartphones – the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra officially became the first smartphone in the Galaxy S-series to integrate the Galaxy Note-series. On the other hand, the three Galaxy Book3 series laptop models are believed to be powered by 13th Gen Intel core processors – either the Core i5-1340P or a Core i7-1360P. The Book3 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Intel Core i9-13900H processor.

Galaxy S23 series: Expected specifications



The Galaxy S23 series smartphones are likely to be powered by an overclocked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. These smartphones are likely to boast LPDDR5x RAMs and UFS 4.0 storage options. As for imaging, the premium model in the series is likely to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera in the triple-camera set-up. The phone is also expected to feature space zoom and moon shot for advanced photography. It may come with a built-in S Pen, a 6.8-inch display, and a 5,000mAh battery with a 45W charging capacity.

According to news reports, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ would retain the 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch screen size of the predecessors. However, they will get a boost in batteries at 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh each. The Galaxy S23 series will likely come in these colours - cotton flower, misty lilac, botanic green, and phantom black.

Galaxy Book3 series: Expected specifications



The Galaxy Book3 series are expected to be powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core processors. Some models could have the built-in S Pen stylus, while others could have a discrete graphics processing unit (GPU).

The premium model in the series, the Book3 Ultra, is said to feature a 16-inch 2880 x 1800p AMOLED screen with up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe NVMe Gen4 storage, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It is expected to be powered by a 76Wh battery, supported by a 136W charger. All of it would fit in a 1.8kg body that is likely to be only 17mm thick at its thickest point.

The Book3 Pro, on the other hand, will come in two variants, 14-inch and 16-inch, with either Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P processors paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD. Unlike the Ultra, the Pro will rely on the integrated Iris Xe graphics. The 14-inch option will have a 63Wh battery, while the 16-inch supposedly has the same 76Wh cell as the Ultra.