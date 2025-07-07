Home / Technology / Tech News / Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect from Samsung's thinnest book-style foldable

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to debut with a slimmer, lighter design, wider cover display, and IP48 rating for dust and water resistance

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
Samsung’s upcoming book-style foldable smartphone, the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7, is expected to be significantly slimmer than its predecessor. According to a report by 9To5Google, WSKEN—a company that makes screen protectors—has listed a new product for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on e-commerce platform Amazon, along with a video that appears to showcase the smartphone’s possible design.
 
Samsung is set to unveil its next-generation foldables at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the company is expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and possibly a Fan Edition (FE) flip-style foldable. Samsung has also hinted at the debut of a Galaxy Z Fold “Ultra” model—bringing the Ultra branding, used for its Galaxy S-series flagship phones, to the foldable line. Additionally, there are reports suggesting a preview of the company’s maiden tri-fold smartphone, possibly named “Galaxy G Fold.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect

As per the report, the video posted by WSKEN on Amazon shows the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in its folded state. The device appears to feature flat side rails and a boxier design, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but with a significantly slimmer profile. The panels also seem to have slightly contoured edges, likely making the unfolding process more ergonomic.
 
Samsung has already hinted that its upcoming foldables could be the slimmest and lightest in the series yet. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to measure between 3.9mm and 4.5mm when unfolded and weigh around 215g—approximately 24g lighter than the Z Fold 6.
Beyond the slimmer design, the video suggests a wider cover display that could bring a more traditional smartphone look when folded. This aligns with earlier reports stating that the cover screen could grow to 6.5 inches (up from 6.3 inches), while the main folding display may expand to 8.2 inches.
 
At the back, the phone is expected to retain a vertically aligned triple-camera layout on top of a raised camera module, similar to the current model.
 
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has also reportedly appeared on the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) platform, which revealed key specifications. According to The Verge, the listing suggests the device will offer 40 hours and 28 minutes of battery life on a single charge and carry an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.
 

Topics :Samsung GalaxySamsung foldable phoneFoldable devices

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

