Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect from Samsung's thinnest book-style foldable

Samsung’s upcoming book-style foldable smartphone, the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7, is expected to be significantly slimmer than its predecessor. According to a report by 9To5Google, WSKEN—a company that makes screen protectors—has listed a new product for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on e-commerce platform Amazon, along with a video that appears to showcase the smartphone’s possible design.

ALSO READ: Samsung may preview tri-fold Galaxy G Fold at Unpacked: What to expect Samsung is set to unveil its next-generation foldables at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the company is expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and possibly a Fan Edition (FE) flip-style foldable. Samsung has also hinted at the debut of a Galaxy Z Fold “Ultra” model—bringing the Ultra branding, used for its Galaxy S-series flagship phones, to the foldable line. Additionally, there are reports suggesting a preview of the company’s maiden tri-fold smartphone, possibly named “Galaxy G Fold.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect As per the report, the video posted by WSKEN on Amazon shows the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in its folded state. The device appears to feature flat side rails and a boxier design, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but with a significantly slimmer profile. The panels also seem to have slightly contoured edges, likely making the unfolding process more ergonomic. Samsung has already hinted that its upcoming foldables could be the slimmest and lightest in the series yet. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to measure between 3.9mm and 4.5mm when unfolded and weigh around 215g—approximately 24g lighter than the Z Fold 6.