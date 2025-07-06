Partnerships that companies need for successful digital transformation

While artificial intelligence (AI) growth offers better productivity benefits, a recent report warns that unsanctioned usage, emerging threats, and a lack of governance have rapidly expanded the attack surface for organisations, particularly across India and the Asia-Pacific region. Palo Alto’s 2025 State of GenAI report, based on traffic analysis from 7,051 global enterprise customers, provides an in-depth look into how enterprises are adopting GenAI and where they remain most vulnerable.

Best practice recommendations Gain comprehensive oversight of GenAI app usage, implement conditional access policies, and manage permissions at the user and group level

Deploy real-time content inspection with centralised policy enforcement to detect and prevent unauthorised data exfiltration

Implement Zero Trust security architectures to mitigate modern cyberthreats, malware, and sophisticated AI-powered attacks

Key findings of the 2025 GenAI Security Report include Rapid adoption rates: 890% surge in Generative AI (GenAI) traffic in 2024.

India’s top 3 most used GenAI apps by volume: Grammarly (32.56%), Microsoft Power Apps (19.98%), and Microsoft Copilot (16.37%)

Risk posture: Globally, on average, 10% of a company’s 66 GenAI apps high-risk

Rising data loss incidents: GenAI-related data loss prevention (DLP) incidents more than doubled through the course of 2025, now accounting for 14% of all data security incidents.

Shadow AI emerges as a key risk: Unauthorised, unsanctioned GenAI use, termed “Shadow AI”, has created blind spots for IT and security teams, making it difficult to control sensitive data flows.

Jailbreaking remains a top concern: Many high-risk AI models susceptible to jailbreak attacks that produce unsafe content, including offensive material and instructions for illegal activities.

Industry-specific insights: Globally, technology and manufacturing sectors alone account for 39% of AI coding transactions, creating additional risk for industries that depend on proprietary IPs.

Source: Palo Alto’s 2025 State of GenAI report