Partnerships that companies need for successful digital transformation

Palo Alto's 2025 State of GenAI report provides an in-depth look into how enterprises are adopting GenAI and where they remain most vulnerable

Globally, technology and manufacturing sectors alone account for 39% of AI coding transactions, creating additional risk for industries that depend on proprietary IPs
Shivani Shinde
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 11:12 PM IST
While artificial intelligence (AI) growth offers better productivity benefits, a recent report warns that unsanctioned usage, emerging threats, and a lack of governance have rapidly expanded the attack surface for organisations, particularly across India and the Asia-Pacific region. Palo Alto’s 2025 State of GenAI report, based on traffic analysis from 7,051 global enterprise customers, provides an in-depth look into how enterprises are adopting GenAI and where they remain most vulnerable.
 
Best practice recommendations 
  • Gain comprehensive oversight of GenAI app usage, implement conditional access policies, and manage permissions at the user and group level
  • Deploy real-time content inspection with centralised policy enforcement to detect and prevent unauthorised data exfiltration
  • Implement Zero Trust security architectures to mitigate modern cyberthreats, malware, and sophisticated AI-powered attacks
 
Key findings of the 2025 GenAI Security Report include
 
  • Rapid adoption rates: 890% surge in Generative AI (GenAI) traffic in 2024. 
  • India’s top 3 most used GenAI apps by volume: Grammarly (32.56%), Microsoft Power Apps (19.98%), and Microsoft Copilot (16.37%)
  • Risk posture: Globally, on average, 10% of a company’s 66 GenAI apps high-risk
  • Rising data loss incidents: GenAI-related data loss prevention (DLP) incidents more than doubled through the course of 2025, now accounting for 14% of all data security incidents.
  • Shadow AI emerges as a key risk: Unauthorised, unsanctioned GenAI use, termed “Shadow AI”, has created blind spots for IT and security teams, making it difficult to control sensitive data flows.
  • Jailbreaking remains a top concern: Many high-risk AI models susceptible to jailbreak attacks that produce unsafe content, including offensive material and instructions for illegal activities.
  • Industry-specific insights: Globally, technology and manufacturing sectors alone account for 39% of AI coding transactions, creating additional risk for industries that depend on proprietary IPs.
 
Source: Palo Alto’s 2025 State of GenAI report

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

