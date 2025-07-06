Partnerships that companies need for successful digital transformation

Best practice recommendations
- Gain comprehensive oversight of GenAI app usage, implement conditional access policies, and manage permissions at the user and group level
- Deploy real-time content inspection with centralised policy enforcement to detect and prevent unauthorised data exfiltration
- Implement Zero Trust security architectures to mitigate modern cyberthreats, malware, and sophisticated AI-powered attacks
Key findings of the 2025 GenAI Security Report include
- Rapid adoption rates: 890% surge in Generative AI (GenAI) traffic in 2024.
- India’s top 3 most used GenAI apps by volume: Grammarly (32.56%), Microsoft Power Apps (19.98%), and Microsoft Copilot (16.37%)
- Risk posture: Globally, on average, 10% of a company’s 66 GenAI apps high-risk
- Rising data loss incidents: GenAI-related data loss prevention (DLP) incidents more than doubled through the course of 2025, now accounting for 14% of all data security incidents.
- Shadow AI emerges as a key risk: Unauthorised, unsanctioned GenAI use, termed “Shadow AI”, has created blind spots for IT and security teams, making it difficult to control sensitive data flows.
- Jailbreaking remains a top concern: Many high-risk AI models susceptible to jailbreak attacks that produce unsafe content, including offensive material and instructions for illegal activities.
- Industry-specific insights: Globally, technology and manufacturing sectors alone account for 39% of AI coding transactions, creating additional risk for industries that depend on proprietary IPs.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app