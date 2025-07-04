Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung may preview tri-fold Galaxy G Fold at Unpacked: What to expect

Samsung may preview tri-fold Galaxy G Fold at Unpacked: What to expect

Samsung's maiden tri-fold smartphone could be called Galaxy G fold and may feature a mechanism similar to the Flex G prototype previously demonstrated by Samsung Display

Samsung Display's Flex G proptype (Image: Samsung Display Newsroom)

Samsung Display's Flex G proptype (Image: Samsung Display Newsroom)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung could be ready to showcase its first tri-fold smartphone at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for July 9. According to a report by Android Authority, the device might feature a unique wing-style unfolding mechanism, distinct from the Huawei Mate XT’s “Z”-shaped tri-fold design. Samsung’s approach is said to centre around a cover display built into the middle panel, with the display folding inward from both sides.
 
This design concept matches the Flex G prototype previously demonstrated by Samsung Display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.

Samsung tri-fold smartphone: What to expect

As per Android Authority, Samsung included a new video tutorial in a beta build of its Android 16-based OneUI 8. The tutorial shows how NFC (Near Field Communication) will function on a tri-fold smartphone, further hinting at an imminent reveal. The report suggested that the device may be officially called the Galaxy G Fold.
 

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Image: Samsung India website

7 years of Galaxy Fold: Samsung's foldable journey and what comes next

Upcoming smartphones in July

Nothing Phone 3 to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold: Smartphones set to launch in July

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung may unveil 'tri-fold' device at Galaxy Z 7 series launch on July 9

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra

Samsung sets Galaxy Unpacked for July 9 to unveil 'Ultra' foldable and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9

Samsung opens pre-reserve for upcoming foldable devices, watches in India

According to the video, the Galaxy G Fold could include three panels. The left-most rear panel appears to house a triple rear camera set-up in a design reminiscent of current Galaxy Z Fold models. The centre panel will reportedly carry the cover screen, while both hinges will fold inward—mirroring the G-shaped Flex G concept—leaving the rear of the centre panel exposed when folded, so it can function as the outer display.
 
Notably, the report mentions that the two hinges are of different sizes. This asymmetry may help the device fold more cleanly, as equal-sized hinges may not allow for a flat-folding design. A second tutorial within the beta warns users not to fold the camera-side panel first, likely because doing so would prevent the rear panel from lying flat atop the camera bump.
While technical specifications remain under wraps, Samsung is expected to tease or preview the Galaxy G Fold at the July 9 Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will also unveil its next-generation Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models. The tri-fold device itself is tipped to launch later in the year, likely by October.
 

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 4 redeem codes to win emotes, diamonds

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre, IN-SPACe

IN-SPACe transfers 10 ISRO technologies to private sector for space growth

Tech Wrap July 3

Tech Wrap July 3: OPPO Reno 14 series, Vivo X Fold5, Google Pixel 6a update

Red Dead Online new update

Rockstar Games drops a surprise Red Dead Online update with 4 new missions

iOS 26: FaceTime App

Apple to enable FaceTime call nudity filter on iPhones with iOS 26: Report

Topics : Samsung foldable phone Samsung Galaxy Foldable devices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon