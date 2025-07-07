Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 7 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 7 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 7. Below is a detailed guide to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for July 7, giving players the chance to unlock in-game rewards such as unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited power boosts.
 
Since these codes come with both time and usage limits, it is best to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
You’ll find the list of active codes below, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 7 are:
  • GXFT7YNWTQSZ
  • FFYNC9V2FTNN
  • XF4SWKCH6KY4
  • FFDMNSW9KG2
  • FFNGY7PP2NWC
  • FFKSY7PQNWHG
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFM4X2HQWCVK
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FFPURTQPFDZ9
  • FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • JHGF01LKJHGF
  • FFMC2SJLZ3AW

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully used, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. Gold or diamonds, if included, are instantly added to the account.
 
These codes can grant access to items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades.
 
Each code supports up to 500 redemptions daily and stays valid for just 12 hours, so it’s best to use them quickly before they expire or reach the limit.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Xiaomi succeeds where Apple failed as its new EV surpasses 289K orders

Premium

Partnerships that companies need for successful digital transformation

Premium

Every dollar or energy saved is what you don't need to produce: Sharma

Premium

Pharma GCCs tap artificial intelligence to fast-track drug discovery

AI may now match humans in spotting emotion, sarcasm in online chats

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story