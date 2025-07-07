Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 7 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for July 7, giving players the chance to unlock in-game rewards such as unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited power boosts.

Since these codes come with both time and usage limits, it is best to redeem them as soon as possible.

You’ll find the list of active codes below, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 7 are:

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

FFMC2SJLZ3AW ALSO READ: iOS 26 to bring spam filter for iMessage to silence unwanted texts: Report Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully used, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. Gold or diamonds, if included, are instantly added to the account.