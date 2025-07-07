Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp tests threaded message replies feature on Android, iOS: What is it

Reportedly, WhatsApp is working on a feature to group replies into message threads, aiming to make chats easier to follow especially in active group conversations

Whatsapp
whatsapp(Photo: Shutterstock)
WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to reply to messages in a thread format, which will make chats experience more organised and easier to follow. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, replies will be arranged under the original message in a group chat, creating a clear and structured conversation flow. The feature is designed to help users track conversations easily instead of scrolling through an entire chat history to find all responses to a particular message. 
 
The threaded reply feature was first spotted in the Android beta version 2.25.7.7. Now, WhatsApp is working on bringing the same feature to iOS devices ensuring a consistent experience across both platforms. It is expected to be part of a future update. 

WhatsApp’s threaded message reply feature: How it works

According to the report, when someone replies to a message, a small icon will appear on the original message bubble showing how many replies are attached. By tapping this icon, users can open a dedicated screen that displays all replies linked to that message. This will make it easy to track a conversation without scrolling through the entire chat and search for the original message manually just to understand what a reply is referring to.
 
Users will also be able to send new replies directly within this thread view, which will keep everything related to that topic in one place. This feature is said to be helpful in group chats, where messages come in quickly and it’s easy to lose track of who’s replying to what. When many people respond to the same message, threaded replies will keep all related responses grouped together. This will reduce confusion and make conversations easier to follow.
Instead of searching the chat for the original message or wondering what a reply refers to, users can simply open the thread and see all related messages in order. As per the report, this clean layout is expected to improve communication and reduce misunderstandings in group and individual chats.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :WhatsApp groupsWhatsApp featureswhatsappTechnology

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

