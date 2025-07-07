WhatsApp tests threaded message replies feature on Android, iOS: What is it

The threaded reply feature was first spotted in the Android beta version 2.25.7.7. Now, WhatsApp is working on bringing the same feature to iOS devices ensuring a consistent experience across both platforms. It is expected to be part of a future update.

WhatsApp’s threaded message reply feature: How it works

According to the report, when someone replies to a message, a small icon will appear on the original message bubble showing how many replies are attached. By tapping this icon, users can open a dedicated screen that displays all replies linked to that message. This will make it easy to track a conversation without scrolling through the entire chat and search for the original message manually just to understand what a reply is referring to.

Users will also be able to send new replies directly within this thread view, which will keep everything related to that topic in one place. This feature is said to be helpful in group chats, where messages come in quickly and it’s easy to lose track of who’s replying to what. When many people respond to the same message, threaded replies will keep all related responses grouped together. This will reduce confusion and make conversations easier to follow.