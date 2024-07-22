Google Gemini gets a new voice on Android, but in limited capacity: Report

Google continues to improve Gemini to make it more user-friendly. Google Gemini by default offers a text-only response but it offers a speaker icon on the top of each result to read the text aloud. The US-based software giant had announced at its I/O 2024 event that Gemini will offer ten natural sounding voices, instead of just one that is default.

Now, Google has reportedly started rolling out a new voice in limited capacity. According to 9to5Google, the new voice is only spotted in Gemini for Android and there is no change for iOS app and web client. The new voice currently does not offer the option to change the voice back in settings and that feature could be in development. Since the launch of Google’s AI chatbot, a male voice has read responses and, reportedly, activating Gemini on Android now reveals a female voice. Google is testing many voices for Gemini and the new voice could be one of them. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Google cannot replace Google Assistant with Gemini as of now, but it continues to bring changes that could make Gemini more familiar to encourage more users to switch to Gemini. Google Assistant uses colours for names and offers 12 voices. As Google plans to replace Google Assistant with Gemini in future, it is expected that Gemini will follow that same path.

Recently, after receiving new updates, Google Gemini on Android can now answer general questions even from the lock screen. The feature is rolling out gradually and might require enabling it manually. Google has updated its support pages detailing how to turn the feature on or off. Features like timers and alarms are expected to arrive to Gemini soon.