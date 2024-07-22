Meta to take on Apple's Vision Pro with a premium Quest MR headset: Report

US-based technology giant Meta is reportedly planning a new high-end model of its Meta Quest mixed-reality headset to take on Apple’s Vision Pro. According to a report by The Verge, citing The Information, Meta is working on a higher-end headset for 2027, apart from the next-generation Meta Quest headsets that would likely launch in 2026.

According to the report, the next generation Meta Quest, which is anticipated to be called the Meta Quest 4, will feature two models – a standard and a premium model. The headsets are reportedly referred to as "Pismo Low" and "Pismo High" internally, and are scheduled to launch in 2026. In addition, there is another model codenamed "La Jolla", which the company is reportedly working on. While the report does not highlight any specification or features, this new model is anticipated to be more premium than the Quest 4 series and likely compete with Apple's Vision Pro headset. Meta's Vision Pro competitor is expected to be launched in 2027.

Apart from the mixed-reality headsets, Meta is also reportedly working on a new pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses with an actual display. Although the company is working on its development, there are a few issues. According to the report, the AR glasses currently under work are significantly heavier than the current Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Ray-Ban’s parent company, Essilor Luxottica has also reportedly refused to collaborate on the project due to concerns about the comfort of the device. If true, Meta’s next generation AR glasses would reportedly drop the Ray-Ban branding.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Apple is reportedly working on a more affordable mixed-reality headset that would work like an accessory for Mac and iPhone. According to the report, Apple’s Vision Product Group, the division in charge of the company’s mixed-reality headset, is focusing on a cheaper version of the Vision Pro. Apart from removing the components that makes the Vision Pro a standalone product, Apple could strip the EyeSight display, the external display that shows a user’s eyes on the outside and also lower down the display resolution of the internal screens to cut-down the cost.