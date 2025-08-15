Garena Free Fire Max: August 15 redeem codes to win various in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a set of redeem codes for August 15, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive items such as limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
These codes are time-sensitive and have a limited number of redemptions, so it’s recommended to claim them quickly before they expire.
Check out the active codes below, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them and grab your rewards.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 15 are:
- F4Z8X2C9V1B5N3M7
- F7H2J5Q9W3E1R6T4
- F1S6D4F8G2H9J5K3
- F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
- F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
- F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
- F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
- F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
- F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
- F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
- F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
- F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
- F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
- F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
- F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
- F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
- F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
- F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
- F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is used successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Any diamonds or gold included are instantly added to the account.
These codes can unlock time-limited content like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive cosmetic items.
Keep in mind that each code has a daily limit of 500 redemptions and usually remains active for only twelve hours, so it's best to claim them without delay.