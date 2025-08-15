Friday, August 15, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: August 15 redeem codes to win various in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: August 15 redeem codes to win various in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for August 15. Players can follow the step-by-step guide below to win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a set of redeem codes for August 15, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive items such as limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
 
These codes are time-sensitive and have a limited number of redemptions, so it’s recommended to claim them quickly before they expire. 
  Check out the active codes below, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them and grab your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 15 are:
 

  • F4Z8X2C9V1B5N3M7
  • F7H2J5Q9W3E1R6T4
  • F1S6D4F8G2H9J5K3
  • F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
  • F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  • F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  • F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
  • F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is used successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Any diamonds or gold included are instantly added to the account.
 
These codes can unlock time-limited content like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive cosmetic items. 
 
Keep in mind that each code has a daily limit of 500 redemptions and usually remains active for only twelve hours, so it’s best to claim them without delay.
First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

