BGMI drops August 13 redeem codes: Win Swordsman backpack, more rewards

Krafton India has released the fifteenth wave of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, bringing the total number of active codes to 750. Every batch includes fifty unique codes, offering rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. In this drop, one of the codes grants access to the Swordsman backpack.
Players can redeem rewards through BGMI’s official redemption website, with all codes set to expire on September 12, 2025. Krafton has also cautioned that any code obtained or redeemed via unofficial channels will be deemed invalid.
BGMI official redeem codes released on August 13:
- EBZBZGNKB4PJ7SAT
- EBZCZAJPEK3CE8AU
- EBZDZJMDV7BBP4R7
- EBZEZPM648N98KFD
- EBZFZG6DMB8PADJA
- EBZGZJMMD4BP48H6
- EBZHZS6J3UPBGAXP
- EBZIZW3PBM8SKFDK
- EBZJZPUPC6RTQA8D
- EBZKZJK6HCK7SGE3
- EBZLZKQWFQAEKSMG
- EBZMZMHTU4P6C7SK
- EBZNZSQDRVGHPHJR
- EBZOZEPKP9V7KGTG
- EBZPZ7FRS4MQFT9R
- EBZQZ3H7JD85ESBH
- EBZRZWPKXXNHGMPU
- EBZVZ3Q8HQ5896QH
- EBZTZUHGWX8E3RV8
- EBZUZCQJTU47TWWJ
- EBZBAZUNC69X4B7P
- EBZBBZRASJU3564M
- EBZBCZB647WUA3VQ
- EBZBDZHMB58MFF4G
- EBZBEZEQ5AFUV8UJ
- EBZBFZ8KPJP54TJS
- EBZBGZKANT4DCTKJ
- EBZBHZTJKM3HKKEQ
- EBZBIZ46VDQCG89M
- EBZBJZRFAVCE6KXW
- EBZBKZCMAEH47DFS
- EBZBLZQBRB4KXXMP
- EBZBMZHMFE5BQ9X9
- EBZBNZFCJ8PPJ9XQ
- EBZBOZ8TUER6BV3B
- EBZBPZ5NNP6NT36H
- EBZBQZS4H4V6JR8K
- EBZBRZDDKN7CPAE6
- EBZBVZ8FPES899GC
- EBZBTZCN3F7SMGSJ
- EBZBUZWBNCT7V93F
- EBZCAZWEAPBXCEUD
- EBZCBZTMHBQTUEXG
- EBZCCZEQR7M3AC6R
- EBZCDZET6WNC7AJW
- EBZCEZ5DN4F4MFEE
- EBZCFZ6F6RW7MJQ4
- EBZCGZJC5E6KKG4H
- EBZCHZM7NR4M5PHT
- EBZCIZBC38DAMA8V
How to redeem BGMI official codes
Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.