Garena Free Fire Max: August 6 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for August 6. The detailed guide below can be followed to redeem today's in-game rewards

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:54 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 6, giving players an opportunity to claim exclusive in-game items like rare costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other rewards.
 
Since the codes are valid for a limited period and have restricted usage, it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
Below is the list of currently active codes and a quick guide on how to use them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 6 are:
  • FIRE-4MAX-2025
  • REDE-EMCO-DE03
  • MAXB-ATTLE-2025
  • LOOT-GOLD-FIRE
  • EMOT-FREE-MAX5
  • FX5C2V7B9N2G
  • FH6J8K2L5ZH5
  • FT4R7E2W8QG2
  • FV2B8N6M1JJ7
  • F6Z1X8C3V9B6
  • FE5D8S1A4FH4
  • FC8V2B7N5ML
  • F8P4Q9R1S6DF
  • F1A2S3D4F5G2
  • FY9U1I3O5PF4
  • FD7S1A9G3HL2

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players receive their rewards through the in-game mail. In cases where the reward includes diamonds or gold, the in-game currency is typically added to the player’s account immediately.
 
These codes often grant access to limited-time items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt loot crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetics.
Each code has a daily redemption cap of 500 uses and is usually valid for only around twelve hours — so players should act fast to claim their rewards.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

