Garena Free Fire Max: August 6 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 6, giving players an opportunity to claim exclusive in-game items like rare costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other rewards.

Since the codes are valid for a limited period and have restricted usage, it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.

Below is the list of currently active codes and a quick guide on how to use them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 6 are:

FIRE-4MAX-2025

REDE-EMCO-DE03

MAXB-ATTLE-2025

LOOT-GOLD-FIRE

EMOT-FREE-MAX5

FX5C2V7B9N2G

FH6J8K2L5ZH5

FT4R7E2W8QG2

FV2B8N6M1JJ7

F6Z1X8C3V9B6

FE5D8S1A4FH4

FC8V2B7N5ML

F8P4Q9R1S6DF

F1A2S3D4F5G2

FY9U1I3O5PF4

FD7S1A9G3HL2

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players receive their rewards through the in-game mail. In cases where the reward includes diamonds or gold, the in-game currency is typically added to the player’s account immediately. These codes often grant access to limited-time items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt loot crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetics.