Spotify hikes premium subscription prices in India: Check new pricing

Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify has raised the prices for its Premium subscription plans in India. The prices for the subscription plan have been increased by up to almost 28 per cent. Notably, Spotify was launched in India in 2019, and this is the first time that the prices of Premium subscription plans have been hiked in the region.
Spotify, while justifying the price hike in a press release, wrote: “At Spotify, we’re committed to delivering a world-class, personalised experience for every user. To continue to innovate on our product offerings and features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices.”
Spotify Premium price hike:
Individual plan
- Old price: Rs 119
- New price: Rs 139
- Difference: Rs 20 (16.8 per cent)
Duo plan
- Old price: Rs 149
- New price: Rs 179
- Difference: Rs 30 (20.1 per cent)
Family plan
- Old price: Rs 179
- New price: Rs 229
- Difference: Rs 50 (27.9 per cent)
Student plan
- Old price: Rs 59
- New price: Rs 69
- Difference: Rs 10 (16.9 per cent)
What Premium plans offer
- Ad-free music listening
- Download to listen offline
- Play songs in any order
- High audio quality
- Listen with friends in real time
- Organise listening queue
- Listening insights (not in Mini)
Existing Spotify Premium subscribers will receive email notifications about the updated pricing in the next few weeks.
The price adjustment follows Spotify’s continued push to turn free users into paying customers. In October 2023, the platform limited several features for free-tier users in India — such as repeat play and access to in-app lyrics — placing more tools behind its subscription paywall.