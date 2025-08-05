Home / Technology / Tech News / OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones to launch on August 11: What to expect

OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones to launch on August 11: What to expect

OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones will feature built-in cooling fans, with the company claiming the most advanced air-cooling system ever on a smartphone

OPPO K13 Turbo series
OPPO K13 Turbo series
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:28 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced that it will be launching its K13 Turbo series smartphones in India on August 11. Ahead of the launch, the company has also revealed the racing-inspired design of the smartphone, and stated that the OPPO K13 Turbo series will be the first smartphone in India to feature a built-in cooling fan.
 
Alongside the launch date and design, OPPO has also disclosed several key details about the upcoming phone, including its chipset and pricing. 

OPPO K13 Turbo series: What to expect

While OPPO has not officially detailed the lineup, the K13 Turbo series is expected to include both a standard and a Pro model. The company has confirmed that the series will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, built on TSMC’s 4nm architecture.
 
A highlight feature of the new series is its integrated cooling fan, branded “Storm Engine.” OPPO claims this is the most advanced air-cooling system on any smartphone to date. The fan module is flanked by two Mist Shadow LED lights that support up to eight colour variations.
The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 40,000 in the Indian market.
 
As for the specifications, GSMArena reported that the base OPPO K13 Turbo smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip, while the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip will be reserved for the Pro variant. Both the smartphones are expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery and could feature IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 rating for water resistance.

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • Cameras: Dual rear camera set up
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • OS: Android 15-based ColorOS
  • Durability: IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

