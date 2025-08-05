Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced that it will be launching its K13 Turbo series smartphones in India on August 11. Ahead of the launch, the company has also revealed the racing-inspired design of the smartphone, and stated that the OPPO K13 Turbo series will be the first smartphone in India to feature a built-in cooling fan.

OPPO K13 Turbo series: What to expect

While OPPO has not officially detailed the lineup, the K13 Turbo series is expected to include both a standard and a Pro model. The company has confirmed that the series will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, built on TSMC’s 4nm architecture.

A highlight feature of the new series is its integrated cooling fan, branded "Storm Engine." OPPO claims this is the most advanced air-cooling system on any smartphone to date. The fan module is flanked by two Mist Shadow LED lights that support up to eight colour variations. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 40,000 in the Indian market. As for the specifications, GSMArena reported that the base OPPO K13 Turbo smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip, while the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip will be reserved for the Pro variant. Both the smartphones are expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery and could feature IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 rating for water resistance.