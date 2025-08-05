Home / Technology / Tech News / Digital health company eMed taps former X boss Linda Yaccarino as CEO

Digital health company eMed taps former X boss Linda Yaccarino as CEO

Yaccarino, one of Elon Musk's top deputies, stepped down from her role at the social media site in July

X CEO, Linda Yaccarino, Twitter CEO
Linda Yaccarino to be eMed Population Health's CEO. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Digital health platform eMed Population Health said on Tuesday it has appointed Linda Yaccarino, the former CEO of social media site X, as its chief executive officer. 
  The online weight management company's digital platform provides at-home diagnostics, proctor-led screenings, physician-guided prescribing for patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes.    Yaccarino, one of Elon Musk's top deputies, stepped down from her role at the social media site in July, in a surprise move just months after the platform was acquired by the billionaire's AI startup, xAI.
    (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Valve Steam to end support for macOS version 11 on October 15: Here's why

Spotify hikes premium subscription prices in India: Check new pricing

OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones to launch on August 11: What to expect

Grok's new AI image, video generator can even make NSFW content: What is it

Topics :Elon MuskHealthcare sectorObesity

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story