Digital health company eMed taps former X boss Linda Yaccarino as CEO

Digital health platform eMed Population Health said on Tuesday it has appointed Linda Yaccarino, the former CEO of social media site X, as its chief executive officer.

The online weight management company's digital platform provides at-home diagnostics, proctor-led screenings, physician-guided prescribing for patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes. ALSO READ: Linda Yaccarino quits as CEO of Elon Musk's X after two-year stint Yaccarino, one of Elon Musk's top deputies, stepped down from her role at the social media site in July, in a surprise move just months after the platform was acquired by the billionaire's AI startup, xAI. The online weight management company's digital platform provides at-home diagnostics, proctor-led screenings, physician-guided prescribing for patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes.Yaccarino, one of Elon Musk's top deputies, stepped down from her role at the social media site in July, in a surprise move just months after the platform was acquired by the billionaire's AI startup, xAI.