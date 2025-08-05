Home / Technology / Tech News / Spotify hikes premium subscription prices in India: Check new pricing

Spotify hikes premium subscription prices in India: Check new pricing

For the first time since its 2019 debut in India, Spotify has raised subscription costs, with the Family plan seeing the steepest increase at nearly 28 per cent

Spotify
Spotify
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify has raised the prices for its Premium subscription plans in India. The prices for the subscription plan have been increased by up to almost 28 per cent. Notably, Spotify was launched in India in 2019, and this is the first time that the prices of Premium subscription plans have been hiked in the region.
 
Spotify, while justifying the price hike in a press release, wrote: “At Spotify, we’re committed to delivering a world-class, personalised experience for every user. To continue to innovate on our product offerings and features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices.”

Spotify Premium price hike:

Individual plan

  • Old price: Rs 119
  • New price: Rs 139
  • Difference: Rs 20 (16.8 per cent)

Duo plan

  • Old price: Rs 149
  • New price: Rs 179
  • Difference: Rs 30 (20.1 per cent)

Family plan

  • Old price: Rs 179
  • New price: Rs 229
  • Difference: Rs 50 (27.9 per cent)

Student plan

  • Old price: Rs 59
  • New price: Rs 69
  • Difference: Rs 10 (16.9 per cent)

What Premium plans offer

  • Ad-free music listening
  • Download to listen offline
  • Play songs in any order
  • High audio quality
  • Listen with friends in real time
  • Organise listening queue
  • Listening insights (not in Mini)
Existing Spotify Premium subscribers will receive email notifications about the updated pricing in the next few weeks.
 
The price adjustment follows Spotify’s continued push to turn free users into paying customers. In October 2023, the platform limited several features for free-tier users in India — such as repeat play and access to in-app lyrics — placing more tools behind its subscription paywall.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI optimises ChatGPT with mental health-focused features: What is new

BGMI rolls out August 5 redeem codes: How to win 'Shady Minion Set' outfit

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could launch next month: Check expected specs, more

Google mocks Apple's delayed AI features in Pixel 10 series ad: Watch here

Battlefield 6 open beta starts August 9: Adds revive, enhances class, map

Topics :SpotifyMusic streaming appsmusic streaming

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story