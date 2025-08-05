Spotify hikes premium subscription prices in India: Check new pricing

Spotify, while justifying the price hike in a press release, wrote: “At Spotify, we’re committed to delivering a world-class, personalised experience for every user. To continue to innovate on our product offerings and features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices.”

Existing Spotify Premium subscribers will receive email notifications about the updated pricing in the next few weeks.

The price adjustment follows Spotify’s continued push to turn free users into paying customers. In October 2023, the platform limited several features for free-tier users in India — such as repeat play and access to in-app lyrics — placing more tools behind its subscription paywall.