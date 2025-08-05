Home / Technology / Tech News / Valve Steam to end support for macOS version 11 on October 15: Here's why

Valve Steam to end support for macOS version 11 on October 15: Here's why

Steam will drop support for macOS 11 from October 15, pushing users to upgrade to newer macOS versions for continued access and improved security

Apple MacBook Air with M1
Apple MacBook Air with M1
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
American video game developer Valve Corporation has announced that it will soon end Steam support for macOS version 11 ("Big Sur"). As per Valve’s announcement, Steam will officially stop supporting macOS version 11 on October 15. To keep using Steam and access any games or other content purchased through it, users must upgrade to a newer version of macOS.
 
As per Valve, this update is necessary because Steam depends on an embedded version of Google Chrome, which no longer works with outdated macOS versions. Moreover, upcoming Steam releases will rely on system features and security enhancements available only in macOS 12 or newer.
The video game developer further wrote: “We strongly encourage all macOS 11 users to update sooner rather than later. Apple ended security updates and technical support for macOS 11 in 2023. Computers running these operating systems, when connected to the internet, are susceptible to new malware and other exploits which will not be patched. That malware can cause your computer, Steam and games to perform poorly or crash. That malware can also be used to steal the credentials for your Steam account or other services.”
 
Valve’s announcement coincides with its plans to transition Steam for Mac into a native Apple Silicon application, as Rosetta 2 support winds down. The company introduced the first native beta shortly after WWDC25.
According to 9To5Mac, in the new beta version, Steam has been fully optimised to be a universal app, offering significantly quicker launch speeds, more responsive navigation and scrolling, and improved performance when accessing the Store and Community sections.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Spotify hikes premium subscription prices in India: Check new pricing

OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones to launch on August 11: What to expect

Grok's new AI image, video generator can even make NSFW content: What is it

OpenAI optimises ChatGPT with mental health-focused features: What is new

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could launch next month: Check expected specs, more

Topics :GamingApple online gaming

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story