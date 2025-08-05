Valve Steam to end support for macOS version 11 on October 15: Here's why

American video game developer Valve Corporation has announced that it will soon end Steam support for macOS version 11 ("Big Sur"). As per Valve’s announcement, Steam will officially stop supporting macOS version 11 on October 15. To keep using Steam and access any games or other content purchased through it, users must upgrade to a newer version of macOS.

As per Valve, this update is necessary because Steam depends on an embedded version of Google Chrome, which no longer works with outdated macOS versions. Moreover, upcoming Steam releases will rely on system features and security enhancements available only in macOS 12 or newer.

The video game developer further wrote: "We strongly encourage all macOS 11 users to update sooner rather than later. Apple ended security updates and technical support for macOS 11 in 2023. Computers running these operating systems, when connected to the internet, are susceptible to new malware and other exploits which will not be patched. That malware can cause your computer, Steam and games to perform poorly or crash. That malware can also be used to steal the credentials for your Steam account or other services." Valve's announcement coincides with its plans to transition Steam for Mac into a native Apple Silicon application, as Rosetta 2 support winds down. The company introduced the first native beta shortly after WWDC25.