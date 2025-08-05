Tech Wrap August 5: Spotify price hike, new ChatGPT features, Battlefield 6

Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify has raised the prices for its Premium subscription plans in India. The monthly prices for the subscription plan have been increased by up to almost 28 per cent. Notably, Spotify was launched in India in 2019, and this is the first time that the prices of Premium subscription plans have been hiked in the region.

OpenAI is rolling out a series of mental health-oriented features to its AI chatbot ChatGPT. The company said that these additions are designed to help the AI chatbot better recognise signs of emotional distress and respond more thoughtfully. ChatGPT will also now prompt users to take breaks during long interactions.

Battlefield 6 open beta starts August 9: Adds revive, enhances class, map American video game publisher Electronic Arts has confirmed the early access beta for Battlefield 6 will begin on August 7, followed by an open beta running from August 9–10 and August 14–17. The studio will temporarily pause its Battlefield Labs testing during the open beta period, resuming after feedback has been collected. Valve Steam to end support for macOS version 11 on October 15 American video game developer Valve Corporation has announced that it will soon end Steam support for macOS version 11 ("Big Sur"). As per Valve’s announcement, Steam will officially stop supporting macOS version 11 on October 15. To keep using Steam and access any games or other content purchased through it, users must upgrade to a newer version of macOS.

Google mocks Apple's delayed AI features in Pixel 10 series ad Google has released a new teaser video for its upcoming Pixel 10 series, taking a jab at Apple over its delayed rollout of AI-powered Siri features. The video, posted by Google India on X (formerly Twitter), offers a stylised look at the Pixel 10 Pro in a new colour, while the voiceover ridicules Apple’s failure to deliver on its AI promises. Grok's new AI image, video generator can even make NSFW content Elon Musk-owned xAI has recently released an update for the Grok AI, introducing a new image and video generation tool called Grok Imagine with a “spicy mode.” This tool essentially creates images and videos based on text prompts and can reportedly generate NSFW (not safe for work) content on a user’s request.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could launch next month Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone as early as next month. According to a report by 9To5Google, availability in South Korea could begin on September 19, with other markets potentially getting it the same day. The launch itself could take place during the IFA (Innovation For All) 2025 trade show in Berlin, which runs from September 5 to September 9. OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones to launch on August 11 Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced that it will be launching its K13 Turbo series smartphones in India on August 11. Ahead of the launch, the company has also revealed the racing-inspired design of the smartphone, and stated that the OPPO K13 Turbo series will be the first smartphone in India to feature a built-in cooling fan.

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 review: Spatial sound, punchy bass, clear vocals Sony recently launched the Bravia Theatre Bar 6 in India — a 3.1.2 channel soundbar system designed for home use — priced at Rs 54,990. Although positioned as a mid-range offering within the Japanese electronics maker’s soundbar portfolio, the system leans towards the company’s more premium products in terms of configuration, soundstage, and features. As mentioned, it is a 3.1.2 channel system comprising three front-facing audio drivers, including a centre channel, and two top-firing audio drivers for vertical lift, along with a dedicated wireless subwoofer. Over 84,000 Indian gaming accounts leaked in 2024, says Kaspersky