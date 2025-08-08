Garena Free Fire Max: August 8 redeem codes to win skins, and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for August 8, giving players access to exclusive in-game rewards like rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other bonuses.

Since these codes have limited validity and usage, it’s best to claim them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

Below is the list of currently active codes, along with an easy guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 8 are:

F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3

F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9

F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4

F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4

F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8

F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2

F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2

F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1

F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, the balance is typically updated right away. Players can use these codes to obtain exclusive, limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic upgrades.