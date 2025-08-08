Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 8 redeem codes to win skins, and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: August 8 redeem codes to win skins, and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 8. The detailed guide below can be followed to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max Code
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for August 8, giving players access to exclusive in-game rewards like rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other bonuses.
 
Since these codes have limited validity and usage, it’s best to claim them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
 
Below is the list of currently active codes, along with an easy guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 8 are:
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
  • F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
  • F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  • F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, the balance is typically updated right away.
 
Players can use these codes to obtain exclusive, limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic upgrades.
Each code supports a maximum of 500 redemptions per day and usually stays valid for around twelve hours, making it important to redeem them promptly.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 model; here's all you need to know about it

India can become largest market for ChatGPT, says OpenAI CEO Altman

OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT 5 free, boosts coding and safety features

Tech Wrap Aug 7: Samsung soundbars, Copilot Vision in moto ai, Instagram

Google Gemini gets Guided Learning mode for Students: Here's how it works

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story