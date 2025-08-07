Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Gemini gets Guided Learning mode for Students: Here's how it works

Google Gemini gets Guided Learning mode for Students: Here's how it works

Google's Gemini now offers guided learning with videos, images, and quizzes, aiming to promote critical thinking over simply providing quick answers

Google Gemini's guided learning mode

Google Gemini's guided learning mode

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is trying to position Gemini’s newly introduced guided learning mode as a learning companion for students rather than being a shortcut for them to get answers to all questions. The US technology giant is encouraging students to focus on understanding concepts and gaining deeper knowledge of topics rather than just getting answers.
 
Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, in a blog post, wrote: “It’s not about just getting an answer, but deepening understanding and building critical thinking skills along the way.”

How does Gemini guided learning work?

In guided learning mode, responses aren’t limited to plain text — they can include a variety of rich formats such as images, short videos, and even interactive quizzes to support deeper engagement.
 
 
According to Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, the development of this mode involved close collaboration with students, teachers, academic researchers, and learning science experts. The goal was to ensure that the feature not only helps users grasp new topics more effectively but also aligns with established principles of how people learn best.

Also Read

Tech Wrap August 6

Tech Wrap Aug 6: Garmin Forerunner, WhatsApp's Safety Overview, One UI 8

Google Gemini 2.5 Deep Think

Google enables 'Deep Think' mode in Gemini: What is it, how it works, more

AI Mode with video input, PDF support and Canvas

Google expands AI Mode with video input, PDF support and Canvas: What's new

Google's new shopping features

Google Search gets smart product tracking, AI virtual try-on: What's new

Google's Web Guide

Google introduces 'Web Guide' feature for AI-curated Search page results

This in a way is akin to ChatGPT’s study mode as it is also designed to support learning rather than provide shortcuts for it. ChatGPT now takes a more interactive approach to learning by guiding users through the material rather than simply providing direct answers. This involves the use of prompts, hints, and reflective questions designed to encourage active thinking.
 
With ChatGPT’s study mode, the lessons are divided into clear, structured segments that aim to simplify complex information and ease mental load. As users move through the material, they’re given opportunities to assess their comprehension through quick quizzes or open-ended responses. These features are intended to support better understanding, according to details shared in OpenAI’s blog. 
 

More From This Section

GTA Online Community series update

GTA Online gets community-based Race and Combat Series: Check what's new

Microsoft Project Ire (Image: Microsoft)

Project Ire: Know about Microsoft's AI agent to detect malicious software

Instagram's three new features

Instagram rolls out reposts, friends tab, location map features: What's new

Microsoft Copilot Vision within moto ai

Motorola smartphones gets native support for Copilot Vision AI: What's new

OpenAI

OpenAI may release GPT-5 AI model today: What to expect, livestream details

Topics : Google Gemini AI ChatGPT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon