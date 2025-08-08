Friday, August 08, 2025 | 08:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 model; here's all you need to know about it

OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 model; here's all you need to know about it

With its state-of-the-art performance across a wide range of domains, GPT-5 sets a new standard and is the new default model, replacing the GPT-4 version

OpenAI, chatgpt

The GPT-5 version is available to all users, including Plus, Pro, Team, and Free users. Access to GPT-5 for Enterprise and Edu customers to be available in a week | Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sam Altman-led OpenAI on Thursday officially rolled out ChatGPT-5, its most advanced large language model (LLM), marking a huge milestone in the evolution of artificial intelligence.
 
With its state-of-the-art performance across a wide range of domains, GPT-5 sets a new standard and is the new default model, replacing the GPT-4 version.
 
In a statement released, the company said, "GPT-5 is a unified system, with a smart, efficient model that answers most questions, has a deeper reasoning model (GPT-5 thinking) for harder problems, and a real-time router that quickly decides which to use based on conversation type, complexity, tool needs, and your explicit intent (for example, if you say “think hard about this” in the prompt). The router is continuously trained on real signals, including when users switch models, preference rates for responses, and measured correctness, improving over time. Once usage limits are reached, a mini version of each model handles remaining queries. Shortly, we plan to integrate these capabilities into a single model. "
 
 

Here's all you need to know about ChatGPT-5

 

ChatGPT-5 access and its usage limit

 
The GPT-5 version is available to all users, including Plus, Pro, Team, and Free users.  Access to GPT-5 for Enterprise and Edu customers to be available in a week.
 
Paid users of ChatGPT can use the upgraded version without any restrictions and will also be able to gain access to GPT-5 Pro.

Also Read

Sam Altman

India can become largest market for ChatGPT, says OpenAI CEO Altman

Sam Altman

OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT 5 free, boosts coding and safety features

OpenAI

OpenAI may release GPT-5 AI model today: What to expect, livestream details

Tech Wrap August 6

Tech Wrap Aug 6: Garmin Forerunner, WhatsApp's Safety Overview, One UI 8

Mark Zuckerberg, Mira Murati

After Mira Murati's rejection, her cofounder turns down Zuckerberg's $1.5 bn offer

 
Team users, Enterprise, and Edu users can also use GPT-5 as the default model for their everyday tasks.
 
A limit has been set for free users, according to the company. Once the limit for GPT-5 is exhausted, ChatGPT will revert to GPT-5 mini, which is a smaller model.
 

ChatGPT-5 availability and how to access it

 
The rollout of GPT-5 has commenced on August 7, the company said. However, for free users, the upgraded version might be available after a few days.
 

Here's how you can access the GPT-5 version

 
Users will not be required to take any action from their end. Whenever they open ChatGPT while signed in, the GPT-5 model will automatically be made available. It replaces GPT-4o, OpenAI o3, OpenAI o4-Mini, GPT-4.1, and GPT-4.5.
 

GPT-5 features

 
GPT-5 not only outperforms the previous models in terms of answering questions more quickly, but it is also more useful for real-world queries, the company said.
 
Its performance has been enhanced in three of the most common areas, mainly writing, coding, and health.
 
The new version can also understand when a quick response is required and when it should take more time to give a detailed response.
 
OpenAI has worked on reducing hallucinations, improving instruction following.
 
GPT-5 will also be better at writing and editing-based tasks, and in terms of coding, it is the strongest model to date, the company said. Coders can create small games such as a rolling mini-ball game, a typing game, a drum simulator, and a lo-fi visualiser, with a single prompt.
 

GPT-5 vs GPT-4o

 
According to the company statement, apart from being less susceptible to hallucinations, the GPT-5 model's responses are 45 per cent less likely to have a factual error, as compared to GPT-4o.
 
In terms of reasoning, GPT-5's responses are 80 per less likely to contain a factual error, compared to OpenAI's O3. GPT-5 also replaces OpenAI's O3-Pro, and performs the best in the GPT-5 family.

More From This Section

Tech Wrap August 7

Tech Wrap Aug 7: Samsung soundbars, Copilot Vision in moto ai, Instagram

Google Gemini's guided learning mode

Google Gemini gets Guided Learning mode for Students: Here's how it works

GTA Online Community series update

GTA Online gets community-based Race and Combat Series: Check what's new

Microsoft Project Ire (Image: Microsoft)

Project Ire: Know about Microsoft's AI agent to detect malicious software

Instagram's three new features

Instagram rolls out reposts, friends tab, location map features: What's new

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon