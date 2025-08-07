Home / Technology / Tech News / India can become largest market for ChatGPT, says OpenAI CEO Altman

India can become largest market for ChatGPT, says OpenAI CEO Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sees India overtaking the US as ChatGPT's largest market and confirms plans to visit the country in September to deepen partnerships

Sam Altman
Photo: Bloomberg
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India can become the largest market for ChatGPT, given the rapid growth of the large language model (LLM) and its increasing user base in the country, OpenAI founder and Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said.
 
India is currently the second-largest market for large language models after the United States, but may soon overtake it, Altman noted, adding that he was excited about his upcoming visit to India in September.
 
“What the citizens of India are doing with ChatGPT is really remarkable—the way it is being integrated into people’s lives and businesses, starting new companies. We are especially focused on bringing products to India, working with local partners to make AI work great for India,” Altman said.
 
India has become OpenAI’s second-largest market, and the number of users in the country tripled during 2024, Altman had said during an earlier visit on 5 February. 
 
On Thursday, OpenAI also announced the launch of ChatGPT 5, its latest LLM with enhanced reasoning capabilities. The new model includes significantly improved multilingual understanding and can respond to and interpret 12 Indian languages, including several regional ones, said Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT at OpenAI.
 
“As Sam (Altman) said, India is a priority market for us. So there are clear gains in MMLU (Multitask Language Understanding) across major Indian languages,” Turley added.
 
Earlier this year, in May, OpenAI had announced that data for Indian users of ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Edu and the OpenAI API (application programming interface) platform would be stored locally. The move is intended to help companies meet data sovereignty requirements when using OpenAI products in their businesses and while building new AI solutions.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap Aug 7: Samsung soundbars, Copilot Vision in moto ai, Instagram

GTA Online gets community-based Race and Combat Series: Check what's new

Project Ire: Know about Microsoft's AI agent to detect malicious software

Instagram rolls out reposts, friends tab, location map features: What's new

Motorola smartphones gets native support for Copilot Vision AI: What's new

Topics :ChatGPTOpenAIAI technology

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story