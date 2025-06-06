Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Motorola confirms Edge 60 specifications ahead India launch on June 10

Motorola confirms Edge 60 specifications ahead India launch on June 10

Motorola Edge 60 will launch in India on June 10 with Dimensity 7400, 50MP triple camera setup, moto ai features, Android 15, and 5,500mAh battery

Motorola Edge 60

Motorola Edge 60

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motorola is set to launch the Edge 60 smartphone in India on June 10. This will be the fourth model in the Edge 60 series, following the Edge 60 Fusion, Edge 60 Stylus, and Edge 60 Neo. Ahead of the launch, Motorola has confirmed key specifications and features on its official website, including details on performance, display, camera, and AI capabilities.

Motorola Edge 60: Details

The Edge 60 will feature a 6.67-inch pOLED Quad-curved HDR10+ display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. 
 

Motorola Edge 60: Camera setup

Rear camera
  • 50MP main (Sony LYT 700C sensor) with OIS
  • 50MP ultra-wide lens with macro support
  • 10MP telephoto lens with OIS and autofocus
Front camera

  • 50MP sensor with 4K video recording capability
Battery and durability
  • 5,500mAh battery with 68W wired charging
  • Certified IP68/IP69 for dust and water resistance
  • MIL-STD-810H rating for durability
  • Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
Software and AI features
 
The Edge 60 will ship with Android 15, and Motorola has promised three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. It will also include Motorola’s AI suite, moto ai, with features like:
  • Catch Me Up: Summarises missed notifications
  • Remember This: Recalls screen or app content contextually
Other features
  • Audio: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support
  • Colours: Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock
  • Weight: 181 grams
Motorola Edge 60: Specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch pOLED, Super HD, 120Hz, HDR10+, 4,500 nits peak brightness+ Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor
  • RAM: 12GB (LPDDR4X)
  • Storage: 256GB (Expandable up to 1TB)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto
  • Front Camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 68W wired
  • OS: Android 15
  • Protection: IP68/69 rating, MIL STD-810H 
  • Weight: 181gm
   

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

