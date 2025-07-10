Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 10 redeem codes to win emotes and skins

Garena Free Fire Max players have redeem codes to grab on July 10, offering access to exclusive rewards like character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited time power-ups.

These codes come with a usage limit and are only valid for a short period, so players are advised to claim them as soon as possible to avoid missing the window.

Below is the complete list of working codes and a quick step-by-step on how to use them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 10 are:

XCVB4NMQ2RT7

FFGHY7UKJ9L8

ASDFG6HJ8K1L

QWERT9YUI5OP

ZXCVB3NML0K8

HGFDS7AP2O1I

MNBVCX9Z0LKJ

RTYUIO3P5LKM

FFDTR7HY6TG5

FVBNM8JIUYT2

WERTG6YHFVB5

YUIPK9JHGFD4

ZXCASQ1W2E3R

FGYHJT7U6I5O

LKJHGFDSAQ1W ALSO READ: Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 8 series, refreshes Watch Ultra: What's new Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once you redeem a Free Fire Max code, the rewards are delivered directly to your in game mailbox. If the code includes gold or diamonds, those are credited to your account right away.