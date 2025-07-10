Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 10 redeem codes to win emotes and skins

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for July 10. Players can follow this step-by-step guide to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max players have redeem codes to grab on July 10, offering access to exclusive rewards like character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited time power-ups.
 
These codes come with a usage limit and are only valid for a short period, so players are advised to claim them as soon as possible to avoid missing the window.
 
Below is the complete list of working codes and a quick step-by-step on how to use them. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 10 are:
  • XCVB4NMQ2RT7 
  • FFGHY7UKJ9L8 
  • ASDFG6HJ8K1L 
  • QWERT9YUI5OP 
  • ZXCVB3NML0K8 
  • HGFDS7AP2O1I 
  • MNBVCX9Z0LKJ 
  • RTYUIO3P5LKM 
  • FFDTR7HY6TG5 
  • FVBNM8JIUYT2 
  • WERTG6YHFVB5 
  • YUIPK9JHGFD4 
  • ZXCASQ1W2E3R 
  • FGYHJT7U6I5O 
  • LKJHGFDSAQ1W

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once you redeem a Free Fire Max code, the rewards are delivered directly to your in game mailbox. If the code includes gold or diamonds, those are credited to your account right away.
 
You can unlock items such as Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and a range of cosmetic upgrades using these codes.
 
Keep in mind that each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and typically remains valid for just twelve hours, so it’s smart to use them quickly.

