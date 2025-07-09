Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE: See pictures here

Samsung on July 9 launched the Galaxy Z series 2025 at its second edition of the Galaxy Unpacked held in the US. The series encompassed the regulars, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, and its maiden fan-edition model in the fold lineup, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. With these devices, the South Korean electronics maker also debuted its Android 16-based One UI 8 platform, which it said brings enhanced privacy and security features. The Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones will be available for pre-booking in India starting 9:00 pm on July 9.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Details

Samsung said its 2025 book-style foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z 7 Fold, is the thinnest and the lightest in the series yet. The smartphone is 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded. The Z Fold 7 weighs 215g, which makes it lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 brings an all-round upgrade, including bigger cover and bendable display compared to the predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 sports a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display, stretched in 21:9 aspect ratio. When unfolded, the smartphone offers an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display with 2600 nits peak brightness. On the camera front, the main camera carries a 200MP sensor derived from Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is a triple-camera setup completed by 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 10MP telephoto for 3x optical zoom. On the front there is a 10MP camera on the cover display, and a 10MP punch-hole camera on the bendable display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by a 4400mAh battery. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. For durability the smartphone gets Advanced Armor Aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. With Android 16-based One UI 8, Samsung is offering advanced AI features that have been specifically optimised for larger displays. These include such as "Side-by-Side Editing" and "Show Original" features that enables real-time comparison of original images and edited versions on the large screen, while allowing users to use AI-powered tools like Photo Assist and Generative Edit.

For productivity, the AI Results View feature displays results from AI features in a separate Split View or in a Floating View. There is also a new Drag and Drop functionality which lets users move AI-generated content, including images and text, directly from Multi Window. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Details Highlight of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is its bigger cover screen, which now stretches edge-to-edge. The Z Flip 7’s FlexWindow display is now a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED panel of 2,600 nits and 120Hz refresh rate. The main display is now a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel.

Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also now slimmer with Samsung claiming it to be the thinnest Galaxy Z Flip yet. The smartphone measures 13.7mm when folded and weighs 188g. Powered by Samsung Exynos 2500, based on 3nm architecture, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs a 4300mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera, coupled with 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the main screen, the smartphone sports a 10MP camera. For durability the Galaxy Z Flip 7 features an Armor Aluminum chassis and offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.