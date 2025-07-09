Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE: See pictures here

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE: See pictures here

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Z Flip 7 FE will be available for pre-booking in India starting 9:00 pm on July 9

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung on July 9 launched the Galaxy Z series 2025 at its second edition of the Galaxy Unpacked held in the US. The series encompassed the regulars, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, and its maiden fan-edition model in the fold lineup, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. With these devices, the South Korean electronics maker also debuted its Android 16-based One UI 8 platform, which it said brings enhanced privacy and security features. The Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones will be available for pre-booking in India starting 9:00 pm on July 9.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Details

Samsung said its 2025 book-style foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z 7 Fold, is the thinnest and the lightest in the series yet. The smartphone is 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded. The Z Fold 7 weighs 215g, which makes it lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
 
 
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 brings an all-round upgrade, including bigger cover and bendable display compared to the predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 sports a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display, stretched in 21:9 aspect ratio. When unfolded, the smartphone offers an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display with 2600 nits peak brightness.
 
On the camera front, the main camera carries a 200MP sensor derived from Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is a triple-camera setup completed by 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 10MP telephoto for 3x optical zoom. On the front there is a 10MP camera on the cover display, and a 10MP punch-hole camera on the bendable display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by a 4400mAh battery. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. For durability the smartphone gets Advanced Armor Aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection.
 
With Android 16-based One UI 8, Samsung is offering advanced AI features that have been specifically optimised for larger displays. These include such as “Side-by-Side Editing” and “Show Original” features that enables real-time comparison of original images and edited versions on the large screen, while allowing users to use AI-powered tools like Photo Assist and Generative Edit.
 
For productivity, the AI Results View feature displays results from AI features in a separate Split View or in a Floating View. There is also a new Drag and Drop functionality which lets users move AI-generated content, including images and text, directly from Multi Window.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Details

Highlight of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is its bigger cover screen, which now stretches edge-to-edge. The Z Flip 7’s FlexWindow display is now a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED panel of 2,600 nits and 120Hz refresh rate. The main display is now a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel.
 
Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also now slimmer with Samsung claiming it to be the thinnest Galaxy Z Flip yet. The smartphone measures 13.7mm when folded and weighs 188g.
Powered by Samsung Exynos 2500, based on 3nm architecture, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs a 4300mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera, coupled with 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the main screen, the smartphone sports a 10MP camera. For durability the Galaxy Z Flip 7 features an Armor Aluminum chassis and offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
 
Samsung also brings several optimised features for the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s FlexWindow display with One UI 8. Google Gemini’s conversational interface Gemini Live is now accessible on the smartphone’s cover screen. Similarly, several Galaxy AI features such as Now Bar and Now Brief have been optimised for the smaller FlexWindow.  For Photography, users can access features such as Real-Time Filters and Dual Preview on the cover screen. There is also a new Zoom Slider that allows users to zoom in and out with a swipe.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE: Details

Powered by the Exynos 2400 chip, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen. It sports a 50MP main camera and lets users click selfies and record video in Flex Mode. Similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the new FE model supports Galaxy AI features like Now Brief on the cover screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be available in two colours: Black and White.

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung foldable phone Samsung India

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

