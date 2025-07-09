Linda Yaccarino quits as CEO of Elon Musk's X after two-year stint

Linda Yaccarino has announced her decision to step down as CEO of X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, after serving in the role for two years. In a message shared on Wednesday, Yaccarino reflected positively on her time at the company and expressed optimism about its future, especially as it evolves alongside Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI — the developer behind the chatbot Grok. In her post, she added, "X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal. We couldn’t have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world. I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world."