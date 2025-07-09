Home / Technology / Tech News / Linda Yaccarino quits as CEO of Elon Musk's X after two-year stint

Linda Yaccarino quits as CEO of Elon Musk's X after two-year stint

Yaccarino, a seasoned advertising executive, was brought on board in May 2023, several months after Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022

x, Twitter
Linda Yaccarino reflected positively on her time at X and expressed optimism about its future. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:53 PM IST
Linda Yaccarino has announced her decision to step down as CEO of X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, after serving in the role for two years.  In a message shared on Wednesday, Yaccarino reflected positively on her time at the company and expressed optimism about its future, especially as it evolves alongside Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI — the developer behind the chatbot Grok.      In her post, she added, "X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal. We couldn’t have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world. I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world."
 
Yaccarino, a seasoned advertising executive, was brought on board in May 2023, several months after Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022 and later rebranded it as X. At the time of her appointment, Musk had indicated that Yaccarino would oversee business operations, while he would continue to focus on product innovation and technological development. 
 

Topics :Elon MuskTwitter

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

