Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today: Here are 6 big announcements to expect

From Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 to One UI 8 and Samsung's tri-fold concept, here's everything to watch for at the July Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked (Image: Samsung)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Samsung is set to launch a host of new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event today. Headlining the announcements will likely be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable smartphones, both expected to sport sleeker designs and larger displays. The company may also introduce a Fan Edition (FE) foldable, new Galaxy Watch models, and preview its first tri-fold device.
 
Here are six major announcements to expect from the event:

Next generation Galaxy Z-series foldables

The stars of the show will likely be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, both expected to feature slimmer, more refined designs. The Fold 7 may measure as little as 3.9mm–4.5mm when unfolded, while the Z Flip 7 is tipped to get a 4-inch cover display—larger than the previous generation.
 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, and could get a 200MP primary camera. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be powered by Samsung’s new Exynos 2500 chip.
 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected specifications:
  • Display: 6.5-inch cover screen (21:9) / 8-inch main display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 10MP (cover screen) + 10MP (main screen)
  • Battery: 4400mAh
  • Thickness: 4.2mm (unfolded)
  • Weight: 215g
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 expected specifications:
  • Display: 4-inch cover screen / 6.9-inch main display
  • Processor: Exynos 2500
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 10MP (main screen)
  • Battery: 4300mAh
  • Thickness: 6.5mm (unfolded)

Samsung Galaxy Watch line up

Samsung is expected to launch three smartwatches: Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and the rugged Watch Ultra (2025). All three models will feature the new Exynos W1000 chip, with varying storage and strap designs. These devices will also debut New health-tracking features under One UI 8 Watch update, including bedtime guidance, vascular load, running coach, and antioxidant index.
  • Watch 8: Expected in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with 32GB storage and a silicone sport band.
  • Watch 8 Classic: Will come with 64GB storage and a Premium Hybrid Strap.
  • Watch Ultra: Likely to retain the Extreme Sport Bracelet with a refreshed colour.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 FE

Samsung is also expected to launch the company’s first Fan Edition foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. As per reports, the new FE model will be more affordable than the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7 and could be powered by an older generation Exynos chip, pack a smaller battery and a lower resolution display. 

Samsung tri-fold (Galaxy G Fold)

Samsung could preview its first tri-fold smartphone, likely named Galaxy G Fold. Based on reports, the phone will feature a unique G-shaped fold with a a central cover display and dual inward-folding panels—inspired by the Flex G prototype shown at CES 2022.
 
Although the device may be revealed today, it is expected to launch later this year, possibly around October.

XR headset and smartglasses

Samsung may offer new details on Project Moohan, its upcoming mixed reality headset developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. Running on Google’s Android XR platform, the headset will be Samsung’s entry into the spatial computing space.
 
The company might also tease its first XR smartglasses, which are rumoured to feature built-in cameras, microphones, and functionality similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban smartglasses.

One UI 8

Samsung’s Android 16-based One UI 8 will officially debut with the foldables. Key features include:
  • Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) for isolating app data
  • Alert Centre, a unified dashboard for managing privacy and security
  • Quantum-resistant encryption to enhance network security
  • New Galaxy AI features optimised for foldables
  • Updated health features for Galaxy Watches
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Livestream details
  • Date: July 9, 2025 
  • Venue: Brooklyn, New York, US
  • Time: 7:30 pm (IST). 
  • Livestream: Samsung Newsroom India website, Samsung India’s official YouTube channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

