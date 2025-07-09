Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today: Here are 6 big announcements to expect

Samsung is set to launch a host of new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event today . Headlining the announcements will likely be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable smartphones, both expected to sport sleeker designs and larger displays. The company may also introduce a Fan Edition (FE) foldable, new Galaxy Watch models, and preview its first tri-fold device.

Here are six major announcements to expect from the event:

Next generation Galaxy Z-series foldables

The stars of the show will likely be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, both expected to feature slimmer, more refined designs. The Fold 7 may measure as little as 3.9mm–4.5mm when unfolded, while the Z Flip 7 is tipped to get a 4-inch cover display—larger than the previous generation.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, and could get a 200MP primary camera. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be powered by Samsung’s new Exynos 2500 chip. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected specifications: Display: 6.5-inch cover screen (21:9) / 8-inch main display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto

Front camera: 10MP (cover screen) + 10MP (main screen)

Battery: 4400mAh

Thickness: 4.2mm (unfolded)

Weight: 215g Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 expected specifications:

Display: 4-inch cover screen / 6.9-inch main display

Processor: Exynos 2500

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 10MP (main screen)

Battery: 4300mAh

Thickness: 6.5mm (unfolded) ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9: Where to watch live, what to expect Samsung Galaxy Watch line up Samsung is expected to launch three smartwatches: Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and the rugged Watch Ultra (2025). All three models will feature the new Exynos W1000 chip, with varying storage and strap designs. These devices will also debut New health-tracking features under One UI 8 Watch update, including bedtime guidance, vascular load, running coach, and antioxidant index.

Watch 8: Expected in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with 32GB storage and a silicone sport band.

Watch 8 Classic: Will come with 64GB storage and a Premium Hybrid Strap.

Watch Ultra: Likely to retain the Extreme Sport Bracelet with a refreshed colour. Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 FE Samsung is also expected to launch the company’s first Fan Edition foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. As per reports, the new FE model will be more affordable than the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7 and could be powered by an older generation Exynos chip, pack a smaller battery and a lower resolution display.

ALSO READ: Samsung to release Android 16-based One UI 8 with upcoming Galaxy devices Samsung tri-fold (Galaxy G Fold) Samsung could preview its first tri-fold smartphone, likely named Galaxy G Fold. Based on reports, the phone will feature a unique G-shaped fold with a a central cover display and dual inward-folding panels—inspired by the Flex G prototype shown at CES 2022. Although the device may be revealed today, it is expected to launch later this year, possibly around October. XR headset and smartglasses Samsung may offer new details on Project Moohan, its upcoming mixed reality headset developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. Running on Google’s Android XR platform, the headset will be Samsung’s entry into the spatial computing space.