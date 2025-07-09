Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today: Here are 6 big announcements to expect

Next generation Galaxy Z-series foldables
- Display: 6.5-inch cover screen (21:9) / 8-inch main display
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
- Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto
- Front camera: 10MP (cover screen) + 10MP (main screen)
- Battery: 4400mAh
- Thickness: 4.2mm (unfolded)
- Weight: 215g
- Display: 4-inch cover screen / 6.9-inch main display
- Processor: Exynos 2500
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 10MP (main screen)
- Battery: 4300mAh
- Thickness: 6.5mm (unfolded)
Samsung Galaxy Watch line up
- Watch 8: Expected in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with 32GB storage and a silicone sport band.
- Watch 8 Classic: Will come with 64GB storage and a Premium Hybrid Strap.
- Watch Ultra: Likely to retain the Extreme Sport Bracelet with a refreshed colour.
Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 FE
Samsung tri-fold (Galaxy G Fold)
XR headset and smartglasses
One UI 8
- Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) for isolating app data
- Alert Centre, a unified dashboard for managing privacy and security
- Quantum-resistant encryption to enhance network security
- New Galaxy AI features optimised for foldables
- Updated health features for Galaxy Watches
- Date: July 9, 2025
- Venue: Brooklyn, New York, US
- Time: 7:30 pm (IST).
- Livestream: Samsung Newsroom India website, Samsung India’s official YouTube channel
