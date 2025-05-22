Apple adds more iPhone, iPads to vintage and obsolete list: Check details

iPhone 7 Plus and select iPhone 8 variants as vintage. Additionally, the company has reclassified the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 2, moving them from the ‘vintage’ category to ‘obsolete’. These classifications are based on when a product was last distributed for sale and affect both the repair eligibility and the availability of replacement parts. Listed below are the specific devices included in each category, along with what this classification means for users. Apple has officially designated all models of theand selectvariants as vintage. Additionally, the company has reclassified the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 2, moving them from the ‘vintage’ category to ‘obsolete’. These classifications are based on when a product was last distributed for sale and affect both the repair eligibility and the availability of replacement parts. Listed below are the specific devices included in each category, along with what this classification means for users.

Vintage Apple products

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8 (64GB, 256GB)

iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED

Obsolete Apple products

iPad Air 2

iPad mini 2

What it means

Apple considers a product vintage when it has been discontinued for more than five years but less than seven years. Products are labelled obsolete if more than seven years have passed since they were discontinued. considers a product vintage when it has been discontinued for more than five years but less than seven years. Products are labelled obsolete if more than seven years have passed since they were discontinued.

As outlined on Apple’s support page, all products are eligible for service and parts for at least five years following their discontinuation, with potential support extending up to seven years in some regions. Vintage products may still be eligible for service and parts; however, this depends on availability in specific locations. Once a product is marked obsolete, Apple typically discontinues all service and parts support globally.

There is an exception for Mac laptops, which may still receive battery-only repairs for up to 10 years from the last time the product was sold, as long as the required parts are still available.

It’s important to note that Apple uses the product’s last distribution date, not its original launch date, to determine its classification. For example, the iPad Air 2 (originally released in 2014) and iPad mini 2 (released in 2013) were both reclassified as obsolete at the same time, based on when they were last sold.