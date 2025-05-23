BGMI new redeem codes: Get weapon upgrades, outfits, more with these codes

Krafton has released a new set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), available until 11:59 PM on June 6, 2025. These codes are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, offering players access to exclusive in-game rewards.
Players can unlock premium Pink and Purple grade items, including unique outfits, weapon skins, and character upgrades. Redemptions must be done through BGMI’s official portal, as the codes are not valid on third-party platforms.
Redemption rules
There are 24 redeem codes in total, but each can only be used by 10 players, making them extremely limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Krafton has also clarified that the same code cannot be used more than once by the same player.
Each user can redeem one code per day, with a cap of two redemptions per account until June 6, 2025. Guest accounts are not eligible for redemption, so players need to use registered profiles.
After a successful redemption, rewards will be sent to the in-game mailbox. However, if not claimed within seven days, the rewards will expire and cannot be retrieved.
BGMI official redeem codes
- DEZBZKTQK4S3
- DEZCZHFE48XH
- DEZDZEMKJGR3
- DEZEZHMNBT3C
- DEZFZAFN7AX6
- DEZGZTNGU5CR
- DEZHZEWWTGJ3
- DEZIZDDG5N46
- DEZJZFMCGKPW
- DEZKZHTUGCJF
- DEZLZ8EVAPSX
- DEZMZFBXCNEX
- DFZBZ8AUP3RW
- DFZCZPW6QXCC
- DFZDZUT3WHTK
- DFZEZPJ5TJHP
- DFZFZTM69VTV
- DFZGZTMX9SQW
- DFZHZJ4UDRPW
- DFZIZUVR6EKC
- DFZJZTHC7E9P
- DFZKZX6DU96S
- DFZLZ5J9JCMP
- DFZMZETXBFEB
How to redeem BGMI codes
- Visit the official BGMI website and navigate to the Redeem section.
- Enter your Character ID in the provided field.
- Type in the redeem code you want to claim.
- Complete the Captcha or verification code displayed on the screen.
- Click the Confirm button to submit your information.
- You will receive one of two messages: either "Code has been redeemed" if successful, or "Code expired" appears if the code is no longer valid.