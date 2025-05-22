Nothing announces Phone 3a community edition project winners: Check details

Nothing has announced the winners of the second edition of its community project. Winners across the four categories which includes: hardware design, software design, accessories design, and marketing campaign, will work with the company on the limited edition model of the Nothing Phone (3a).

For the Hardware design, Emre Kayganacı who is an industrial designer based in London shared his idea "Translucent Memories" that brings a nostalgic colourway to Phone (3a), inspired by bold and playful gadgets of the 1980/90s.

Nothing team for six months to develop and refine their designs. Along with a cash prize of 1,000 pounds, winners gain hands-on experience in the creative process, says Nothing. The company also said that the final work will be revealed later in the year, with the launch of Phone 3a Community Edition.

Nothing revealed the four category winners of the second version of its Community Edition Project. Here are the winners:

Hardware Design Winner:

Emre Kayganacı who is an industrial designer based in London, has been declared winner in this category. His winning concept was “Translucent Memories,” bringing a nostalgic colourway to Phone (3a), inspired by bold and playful gadgets of the 1980/90s.

Software Design Winner:

Jad Zock, a branding and type designer based in Lebanon, won in this category. He shared his winning design as a variable clock face that enhances time memorability through flexible typography. By applying a four-level hierarchy of width and weight, the design emphasises the most relevant digits depending on the time.

Accessories Design Winner:

Louis Aymonod and Ambrogio Tacconi from Italy won the accessories design category. Nothing describes their winning “Dice (x6)” concept as strikingly simple, timeless, tangible and tactile.

Marketing Campaign Winner:

Sushruta Sarkar is a London-based graphic designer whose Made Together campaign idea captures the essence of Nothing’s Community Edition. The company said that his project highlights the raw, unpolished explorations that are an essential part of the creative process.