Motorola's flip foldable Razr 60 launching in India on May 28: Details

Motorola is preparing to launch the Razr 60 in India, with the official debut scheduled for 12 pm on May 28, according to a product listing on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The device is a flip-style foldable smartphone, and several of its key specifications have already been confirmed by the company.

The Razr 60 has already made its debut in select international markets, including the US. While the Razr 60 Ultra is already available in India, this will mark the launch of the standard variant.

Motorola Razr 60: India launch details

Date: May 28

Timing: 12 pm

Availability: Motorola's official website, Flipkart, and at select retail stores.

Motorola Razr 60: What to expect

Motorola has announced that the Razr 60 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. In India, the device will be offered in a single variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone will sport a 6.96-inch FHD+ pOLED LTPO main display with a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. It will also have a 3.63-inch LTPS pOLED cover screen, supporting a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 1,700 nits of peak brightness. The external display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

On the rear, the Razr 60 will include a dual-camera set-up comprising a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with macro support. The device will support video recording at up to 4K resolution at 30fps. A 32MP front-facing camera will handle selfies and video calls.

The phone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and support 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. It also carries an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Razr 60: Expected specifications