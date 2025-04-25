Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 25 to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for April 25, offering players the opportunity to unlock exclusive in-game rewards without spending anything. These freebies may include unique character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and various other items that can boost your gaming experience.

It's important to note that these codes are time-sensitive and come with limited redemption slots. Once they expire or reach their usage cap, they become invalid—so be sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

Check out the list of active codes below along with simple steps to claim your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by ABP Live, active redeem codes for April 25, 2025 are:

FCM6EY1IRPD7US3K

FHT4AK8LZNV5BX2J

FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D

FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V

FUD5BJ1XMAG8QZ2E

FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T

FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I

FKC6TZ9JDVS2AW7H

F9AL2BXY7CWV1URZ

FQP3DRJN8MKE6IS2

FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC

FS7UIO4PLKN2MA8E

FXE5WQ9RTVC1BZ6Y

FDJ8SI3UHGF4PL7O

FVB2NG6ZJAW0QX9C

FDG9WM1ITVR5BZ8U

FVE3PL6ONAD7US1J

FPX4YG2BMQL1ER8N

FOB8RU5DJZW9IX3A

FSY2NK7EHPC4VQ6M

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After a successful redemption, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. For currency-based items like gold or diamonds, the account is updated instantly with the new balance.

These codes often unlock rare and time-limited items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual upgrades that enhance the gaming experience.

Each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and remains active for just 12 hours, so it’s best to claim them promptly to avoid missing out.