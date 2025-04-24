Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ASUS Vivobook S14, S14 Flip with Intel chips launched: Price and specs

The ASUS Vivobook S14 and the S14 Flip are now available for purchase in India at Rs 67,990 and Rs 69,990, respectively. Both these Windows PCs are powered by Intel chips

ASUS Vivobook S14, S14 Flip (ASUS)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ASUS has expanded its Vivobook line-up in India with the launch of the Vivobook S14 (S3407VA) and Vivobook S14 Flip (TP3402VAO). The Vivobook S14 is powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, whereas the Flip variant features an Intel Core i5-13420H processor. The Vivobook S14 comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM, while the Flip variant includes 16GB DDR4 RAM.
 
ASUS Vivobook S14 series: Price and availability
  • Vivobook S14 S3407VA-LY037WS: Rs 67,990 onwards
  • Vivobook S14 S3407VA-LY040WS: Rs 79,990 onwards
  • Vivobook Flip 14 TP3402VAO-LZ612WS: Rs 69,990 onwards
The Vivobook S14 series is available through ASUS’ e-store and Flipkart. The Vivobook S14 Flip series can be purchased from ASUS’ e-store, Flipkart, ASUS exclusive stores and select retail outlets.
 
 
ASUS Vivobook S14: Details
 
The Vivobook S14 features a 14-inch FHD+ IPS display of a 16:10 aspect ratio and 300 nits brightness. It is TUV Rheinland-certified for reduced blue light and enhanced eye comfort. The laptop includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and is built with a metal body, featuring CNC-engraved logo detailing. It meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards for durability.

Powered by the Intel Core i7-13620H processor (10 cores and 16 threads), the laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and comes bundled with Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime) and M365 Basic (1-year subscription). It offers 16GB DDR5 memory (8GB onboard + 8GB via SO-DIMM slot) and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
 
The ErgoSense touchpad includes smart gesture controls, and the backlit keyboard features a dedicated Copilot key for AI access. Security features include an FHD IR webcam with a physical privacy shutter and support for Windows Hello facial recognition.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports (with display and power delivery), HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5 mm combo audio jack. The laptop has a 70WHr battery, claimed to last up to 18 hours, and supports 65W fast charging.
 
ASUS Vivobook S14: Specifications
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H (2.4 GHz, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 threads, 24MB cache), Intel UHD Graphics
  • Display: 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits, TÜV Rheinland-certified
  • Memory: 16GB DDR5 (8GB onboard + 8GB via SO-DIMM slot)
  • Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Camera: FHD IR webcam, physical privacy shutter, Windows Hello support
  • Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
  • Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (with display and power delivery), 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x 3.5 mm combo audio jack
  • Battery: 70WHr, 65W fast charging
ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip: Details
 
The Vivobook S14 Flip is designed for flexibility with a 360-degree hinge, enabling laptop, tablet, tent and stand modes. Weighing around 1.5 kg, it features a metallic lid and is MIL-STD 810H certified for durability. Powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H processor (8 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.6 GHz) and Intel UHD Graphics, it is equipped with 16GB DDR4 RAM (8GB onboard + 8GB via SO-DIMM) and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.
 
It has a 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen display (1920 x 1200) with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness and stylus support. Audio is delivered via stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon with Dolby Atmos support. It includes a 1080p FHD webcam with a privacy shutter, a backlit ErgoSense keyboard, and a large ErgoSense touchpad (129.7 x 74.0 mm).
 
Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with display and power delivery), HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 3.5 mm combo audio jack, and DC-in. It packs a 50WHr battery with 90W fast charging.
 
ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip: Specifications
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H (12MB cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 threads), Intel UHD Graphics
  • Display: 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness, stylus support
  • Memory: 16GB DDR4 (8GB onboard + 8GB via SO-DIMM slot)
  • Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Camera: 1080p FHD, physical privacy shutter, Windows Hello support
  • Audio: Stereo speakers, Harman Kardon sound, Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
  • Ports: 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with display and power delivery), 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1x 3.5 mm combo audio jack, 1x DC-in
  • Battery: 50WHr, 90W fast charging

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

