Tech Wrap April 24: ASUS's Vivobook, Sennheiser HD 505, WhatsApp's feature

ASUS has introduced two new Vivobook models in India: the Vivobook S14 (S3407VA) and the Vivobook S14 Flip (TP3402VAO). The S14 is equipped with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, while the Flip version runs on an Intel Core i5-13420H processor and features 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

Sennheiser has released the HD 505 headphones in India, aiming at audio enthusiasts and gamers. The company highlights the headphones' analytical tuning, precise detail, and comfortable design for extended use. Sennheiser also emphasises the deep, controlled bass, clear treble, and wide soundstage offered by the HD 505.

HP has expanded its consumers and business PC portfolio in India with the launch of artificial intelligence (AI) PCs powered by Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm chips. The range of AI PCs are part of HP EliteBook, HP ProBook, and HP OmniBook series. According to HP, the new range is designed for enterprises, startups, and retail consumers. This latest lineup of Copilot Plus PCs comes packed with AI-driven tools like HP AI Companion, myHP, and Poly Camera Pro, which are said to be designed to deliver real-time support and boost overall productivity.

WhatsApp has announced a new privacy feature to enhance the platform security with regard to individual and group chats. Called “Advanced Chat Privacy”, this feature adds an extra layer of privacy to chats by preventing users from exporting chats and auto-downloading media on their phones. This new feature will also disallow users from mentioning Meta AI in messages or asking Meta AI questions in chat.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are now making their way into the Indian market. Meta highlights that these AI-powered glasses provide hands-free access to real-time information, suggestions, and creative inspiration while on the go. Designed for daily use, they allow users to stay connected—capturing memories or listening to music—without needing their phone, promoting greater presence in the moment.

Realme has launched the GT 7 in China. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+, the smartphone sports a 6.8-inch display and packs a 7,200mAh battery. The phone boasts IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone’s India launch is not officially announced yet, but it is expected to arrive in the country soon.

Community driven microblogging platform Reddit has rolled out its conversational artificial-intelligence feature in India, named Reddit Answers. This new feature allows users to get information, recommendations and discussions on specific topics through insights and conversations from Reddit communities with the help of the chatbot. The answers also include relevant post links and conversation threads. The company first launched this feature in the United States December 2024.

OnePlus on April 24 introduced a new model in its flagship 13 series. Named the OnePlus 13T, the smartphone features a compact form factor, a large-capacity battery, and is powered by a top-end chip from Qualcomm. Moreover, it debuts OnePlus’ new action key, which replaces the traditional alert slider. The OnePlus 13T is currently exclusive to China but is expected to launch globally, including in India, soon.

LG Electronics has announced the arrival of the Xbox app on a select range of its smart televisions. This move followed South Korean electronics maker’s partnership with Xbox in January this year. With the app, users can access Microsoft’s Xbox game library and play eligible games without requiring a console. The Xbox app will be available through the LG Gaming Portal and LG Apps on LG TVs and select smart monitors running webOS 24 and newer versions. It will also soon be available on StanbyME screens, confirmed the company. To play eligible games, a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is required.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has expanded its A5 lineup with the launch of the new OPPO A5 Pro 5G. Priced in the mid-segment, the OPPO A5 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC (system-on-chip) and sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes with an IP69 rating, which signifies its durability and resistance to immersion, water jets, and hot water up to 80-degree Celsius.

Google has released a list of key topics that will be focused at its upcoming developer-focused I/O conference, which will take place on May 21. Among the highlights is “Material 3 Expressive”, described as the “future of Google’s UX design”, which will introduce emotional design patterns and updated guidelines.

Nintendo Switch 2 is now available for preorders in the United States. The company has confirmed that it will maintain the Switch 2 pricing, starting at $449.99. This is a significant development as the Japanese gaming company finds itself at a crossroads due to the recent US tariff announcement, which resulted in a launch delay and growing anticipation of a price increase. Nevertheless, the Nintendo Switch 2 is now available at its launch price. Below are the details.

Adobe announced to add image-generation artificial intelligence models from OpenAI and Alphabet's Google to its Firefly app and bring the app to mobile devices.Adobe is the owner of multiple software programs such as Photoshop and Premiere that are widely used by creative professionals in the visual arts. Since 2023, the San Jose, California-based company has been developing its own AI models in its Firefly service to generate images and video clips, promising its customers that they won't face legal liability for using the images and video created by those models.

Indian IT outsourcing companies, which employ millions, are tapping artificial intelligence to boost efficiency and reduce the need for more workers to grow their business. HCL Technologies Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. are among companies saying they need fewer new staff to keep revenue increasing. The firms, which make their profits from non-core business processes and IT outsourcing projects from corporations in the US and Europe, have integrated AI tools and are already reaping the benefits of greater efficiency.