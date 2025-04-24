Nintendo Switch 2 preorders start in US: Check console, accessories pricing

Nintendo Switch 2 is now available for preorders in the United States. Nintendo has confirmed that it will maintain the Switch 2 pricing, starting at $449.99. This is a significant development as the Japanese gaming company finds itself at a crossroads due to the recent US tariff announcement, which resulted in a launch delay and growing anticipation of a price increase. Nevertheless, the Nintendo Switch 2 is now available at its launch price. Below are the details.

Nintendo Switch 2: Console and accessories pricing

Nintendo Switch 2 – $449.99

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – $499.99

Mario Kart World – $79.99

Donkey Kong Bananza – $69.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $84.99

Joy-Con 2 Pair – $94.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $39.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap – $13.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set – $24.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $54.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set – $119.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39.99

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case – $84.99

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $34.99

Samsung microSD Express Card – 256GB for Nintendo Switch 2 – $59.99

Nintendo Switch 2: Details

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch full HD LCD display with support for high dynamic range and variable refresh rate (up to 120 frames per second). The handheld gaming console is 13.99 mm thick and offers 256 GB of internal memory. It introduces dual USB-C ports, with the bottom port dedicated to docking. When connected to the official dock, the Switch 2 supports 4K gameplay at up to 60 frames per second. The dock includes an internal fan to manage system heat during high-performance use.

The Switch 2 introduces updated Joy-Con controllers, which function similarly to a mouse in supported games. Additionally, the new controllers include a dedicated “C” button, which activates a GameChat interface—allowing players to access voice chat options such as mute and other in-call controls during gameplay.

Complementing the updated handheld is a new Pro Controller featuring additional rear buttons, a built-in headphone jack, and the inclusion of the “C” button for chat controls.

A new feature, GameShare, allows users to locally share compatible games with other players.

Powered by a custom processor developed in partnership with Nvidia, the Nintendo Switch 2 supports Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity.