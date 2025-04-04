Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 4, win diamonds and free skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released a new set of redeem codes for today, allowing players to unlock various in-game rewards at no cost. These include items like weapon skins, diamonds, character outfits, and other content designed to make the gaming experience better.

The codes are available for a limited time and offer access to premium items without needing any purchases. Below is a list of active codes, along with easy instructions on how to redeem them.

Since these codes are time-sensitive, players are advised to claim their rewards as soon as possible before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by Times of India, active redeem codes for April 4, 2025 are:

L7Y9B1RDGFVCM4G5

UX7H2F4R9TW6M1N3

Q5V8A6K2T5J4Y9T1

E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9

I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8

H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5

Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4

G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9

K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5

N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1

D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is applied successfully, the associated rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. Items such as gold and diamonds are credited instantly to the account.

These rewards may include content like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited items that add value to gameplay and allow for more character customisation.

The reward system works on a first-come, first-served basis, with only the first 500 players able to claim them each day. Additionally, each code is active for just 12 hours, so it’s important to redeem them quickly to avoid missing out.