Nothing teases design of CMF Phone 2, launch expected soon: What to expect

British consumer technology brand Nothing has shared a short promotional video for an upcoming device, likely the second-generation CMF Phone. Nothing’s sub-brand CMF posted a brief video on X (formerly Twitter), showing what appears to be the rear camera module of the anticipated CMF Phone 2. The teaser included the caption “In search of the perfect shot.”

The company earlier suggested the launch of multiple products under its CMF brand. Besides the CMF Phone 2, the company is expected to launch the third-generation CMF Watch Pro, new wireless earbuds, and a neckband-style audio device.

CMF Phone 2: What to expect

According to the promotional video posted by the company, the CMF Phone 2 could come with a single rear camera sensor. This is different from earlier reports that suggested the smartphone might feature a three-camera setup at the back. For comparison, the CMF Phone 1 featured a two-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The CMF Phone 2 is expected to use the MediaTek Dimensity 7400, which recently launched on the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. Similar to its predecessor, the CMF Phone 2 is expected to feature a customisable back panel design and a dial-like screw at the bottom right corner for attaching accessories such as a lanyard or phone stand. Additionally, the CMF Phone 2 may be compatible with accessories released with the Phone 1.

Nothing Phone 3a series in India

Nothing launched its Phone 3a series in India, including Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro models. The company recently announced that these smartphones have become the "best-selling mid-range smartphone" on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The company said that in its first month of launch, the Phone (3a) series was one of the "top performers in its segment."

“After being recognised as the fastest-growing brand in 2024, we’re entering 2025 with even greater momentum. The response to the Phone (3a) Series in India has been incredible, positioning it as a unique alternative in a segment that hasn’t seen much change or innovation in recent years," said Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President at Nothing.