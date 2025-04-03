Tech Wrap April 3: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Nintendo Switch 2, Vivo V50e

Samsung has unveiled its latest FE-series tablets in India, introducing the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. These 2025 models run on the Exynos 1580 processor and come equipped with AI-powered tools such as Google’s Circle to Search and Solve Maths within the Notes app, enhancing productivity. The new tablets start at Rs 42,999 and are currently available for pre-booking on Samsung’s official website.

During its Direct event on April 2, Nintendo provided insights into the specifications, pricing, and release timeline of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. This next-generation handheld console will feature a 7.9-inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution, HDR support, and a refresh rate of up to 120 frames per second (fps).

Vivo is preparing to introduce the Vivo V50e in India on April 10. Ahead of its official release, the Chinese smartphone brand has already shared details about the device’s key specifications. The smartphone will include AI-driven enhancements, particularly aimed at improving its camera capabilities.

Also Read

Shortly after rolling out iOS 18.4 for compatible iPhones earlier this week, Apple has begun beta testing its next software iteration. The iOS 18.5 developer beta 1 is now available for users enrolled in Apple’s developer beta programme. This version introduces refinements to the user interface (UI) in settings and the Mail app, along with bug fixes and performance optimizations.

Qualcomm has launched its latest premium smartphone chip—the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. This new System-on-Chip (SoC) is manufactured using TSMC’s N4P 4nm process and utilizes a Kryo CPU architecture, distinct from the Oryon architecture in the Snapdragon 8 Elite. A major highlight of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is its advanced Adreno GPU, which supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing and graphic upscaling for high-end gaming.

Adobe has enhanced Premiere Pro by introducing highly anticipated features that were previously in beta testing, including Generative Extend and Media Intelligence. These AI-powered tools aim to help creatives edit videos faster and with greater efficiency. Users can now extend video footage in 4K and vertical orientation, along with audio clips, allowing for seamless gap filling in projects.

The launch of Samsung’s ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone has reportedly been postponed. Initially expected to debut in April, a report by 9To5Google indicates that the release may now take place in May or June. Samsung previously showcased the device at its Galaxy Unpacked event in January, followed by a preview at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March.

Xiaomi’s 2025 flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, are now available for purchase in India. Priced at Rs 64,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively, these devices can be bought from Xiaomi’s official website and Amazon. The Xiaomi 15 series is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features a Leica-co-engineered camera system.

OnePlus is rumored to be launching the OnePlus 13T later this month. Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, recently disclosed details about the device’s battery capacity and weight. As reported by GSMArena, Jie stated that the 13T’s battery will start with a 6, implying a minimum capacity of 6000mAh. Despite its large battery, the phone is expected to weigh only 185g.

Lenovo is reportedly preparing to launch a new gaming tablet under its Legion series. According to a Gadgets360 report, the upcoming device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and will feature a larger battery compared to its predecessor. Designed for gaming, the tablet is also expected to include an LCD display with an ultra-high refresh rate.

During the Nintendo Direct event, the company showcased a range of new games set to arrive on its handheld gaming consoles. Many of these titles will be released on June 5, coinciding with the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. The lineup includes Mario Kart World, enhanced editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, along with new chapters in Toby Fox’s Deltarune series.

British consumer tech brand Nothing has offered a sneak peek at an upcoming device, speculated to be the CMF Phone 2. A brief teaser video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Nothing’s sub-brand CMF, showcasing what appears to be the rear camera module of the anticipated smartphone. The caption accompanying the video read, “In search of the perfect shot.”

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently reminisced about a piece of computer code he wrote 50 years ago, which played a pivotal role in shaping modern technology. Although primitive compared to today’s artificial intelligence-driven software, this early code was instrumental in the formation of Microsoft in April 1975. The company, based in Redmond, Washington, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Friday.