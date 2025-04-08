Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 8 to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 8, offering players an opportunity to unlock various in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards may include items such as character skins, weapons, diamonds, and other game-enhancing content.

The redeem codes are only active for a limited time and provide access to exclusive items without requiring any in-app purchases. Players can refer to the list of active codes below, along with instructions on how to claim them.

Since these codes are time-sensitive, it is recommended that players use them as soon as possible to avoid missing the redemption window.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 8, 2025 are:

H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W

F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N

X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W

P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E

M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A

D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z

R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A

Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I

A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K

U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F

N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q

E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O

B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G

V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F

T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is entered correctly, the associated rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. Items like gold and diamonds, if part of the reward, are instantly credited to the player’s account.

The rewards can include limited-edition items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other collectibles designed to enhance gameplay and allow for more detailed character customisation.

These codes operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with only the first 500 players able to successfully claim rewards each day. Additionally, each code remains valid for just 12 hours, making it important to redeem them without delay.