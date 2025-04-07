Amazon new feature for Kindle will give users quick recap of a book series

Amazon Kindle devices are now getting a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature that is aimed at helping users refresh their memory quickly while reading a book series. The new feature, known as Recaps, will provide a short AI-generated recap of the books already read in a series to help users remember all key details before they read the next book.

Amazon is rolling out this feature via an over-the-air (OTA) update in the US. The company will soon release this in an update on the Kindle app for iOS. Release for other regions seems uncertain at the moment.

Amazon Kindle’s new AI feature

The feature is being rolled out to help readers revisit key plot points and character developments from earlier books in a series using AI-generated summaries. The tool is aimed at addressing a common issue among readers of ongoing book series, which is the difficulty in recalling earlier storylines after a gap between releases. This issue often forces readers to go over the earlier titles to connect better, but this results in reading fatigue or loss of interest in the genre.

Also Read

The feature is currently limited to English-language ebooks purchased or borrowed from Amazon’s digital store and that are officially recognised as part of a series. Books sideloaded or added from other sources will not support the Recaps functionality, even if they belong to the same series.

Readers who have gained access to Recaps can find the option by selecting “View Recaps” on the series page in their Kindle Library or they can do so by clicking on the three-dot menu in the series grouping. Users must update their Kindle device or app to see the new option. There is no timeline yet for availability outside the US.