Tech Wrap April 7: Samsung One UI 7, CMF Phone 2 Pro, Sony LinkBud Fit

Samsung, the South Korean electronics giant, is scheduled to begin deploying the Android 15-powered OneUI 7 to its older devices starting April 7. First introduced alongside the Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, the interface emphasizes customization and AI features.

Nothing has officially announced the launch of its new CMF-branded lineup, scheduled for April 28. This includes the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which becomes the brand’s second smartphone and the first to carry a “Pro” designation. The company will also unveil three new audio devices: CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

Sony has introduced the LinkBuds Fit earbuds in the Indian market, expanding its audio offerings. The new earbuds offer LDAC-enabled high-resolution sound, noise cancellation, and AI-powered “ultra-clear calls.” The company says the device also features ambient sound tech, intuitive controls, and is engineered for a snug fit using “Air Fitting Supporters” and soft tips.

Meta has rolled out its latest open-weight AI model series, Llama 4, which enhances Meta AI's performance across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. The new models—Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick—are currently available for download via Meta’s Llama website and Hugging Face. A third model, Llama 4 Behemoth, has been introduced as a training model for others in the series.

Due to recent tariff escalations led by US President Donald Trump, pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US are facing delays. Nintendo had revealed the next-gen Switch 2 on April 2, with pre-orders initially slated for April 9. However, the company has now postponed the US pre-order timeline, without confirming a new date.

LG has unveiled two new smart monitors in India—27SR75U and 32SR75U—featuring 4K UHD resolution. These models come integrated with webOS23, offering access to streaming platforms and over 100 free channels via “LG Channels.” They also include built-in applications for gaming, fitness, sports, and music.

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, Microsoft announced new AI-driven features and showcased innovations such as upgrades to its Copilot assistant and an AI-rendered simulation of the classic video game Quake II.

According to a 9to5Mac report citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is likely to maintain the current design for the iPhone 17 Pro models this year. A “major shake-up” is reportedly planned to coincide with the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, expected in 2027 with the iPhone 19 series.

OnePlus has announced the return of its Red Rush Days Sale, starting April 8, 2025. The promotional event will be available across OnePlus’ official website, app, experience stores, Amazon India, and retail outlets like Reliance Digital, Croma, Bajaj Electronics, and Vijay Sales.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its Android 16-based One UI 8.0 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. According to SamMobile, this early rollout will follow a delayed release of the Android 15-based One UI 7.

WhatsApp is piloting new privacy functionalities for its calling features. As per WABetaInfo, a 'mute' toggle for voice calls and a 'disable video' option for video calls are currently being tested in the Android beta version, accessible from the call notification screen.

Realme is gearing up to unveil its new GT 7 smartphone in April, featuring a powerful 7000mAh battery. The device, confirmed to include the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, has had its key specifications shared ahead of launch, according to Gadgets360.

Amazon has introduced a new AI-powered feature for Kindle users called Recaps. The tool offers brief, generated summaries of previously read books in a series, making it easier for readers to remember key events before starting the next installment.

China’s Huawei has launched the WATCH FIT 3 smartwatch in India. According to the company, the WATCH FIT 3 has an ultra-slim design and features a 1.82-inch AMOLED display. It supports more than 100 workout modes and promises to provide up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Vimano, a startup focused on nanotechnology and advanced materials, has secured Rs 25 crore in seed funding, led by Ankur Capital. This is the first investment from Ankur Capital’s third fund. Vimano aims to advance the energy transition, using its membranes in applications such as redox flow batteries, green hydrogen electrolysers, and PEM fuel cells.