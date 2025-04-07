Realme GT 7 phone with 7000mAh battery to launch in April: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is reportedly set to launch the GT 7 smartphone in April in its home market. According to a report by Gadgets360, the company has confirmed that the upcoming device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ system-on-chip. Realme has also revealed key specifications of the phone, including battery capacity and charging support.

Realme had launched its flagship GT 7 Pro smartphone in India last year. The new vanilla model is also expected to arrive in the country, although an official announcement is awaited. Here is what consumers can expect from the upcoming smartphone.

Realme GT 7: What to expect

According to the report, the GT 7 will feature a 7000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. In comparison, the Pro model launched last year came with a 6500mAh battery and supported 120W wired charging. While the GT 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the base variant will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Also Read

Despite the larger battery, the phone is expected to feature a slim profile, measuring under 8.3mm in thickness and weighing less than 205g. The GT 7 is likely to sport a flat BOE-manufactured display panel with slim bezels and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The device is expected to run on Android 15-based ColorOS, offering some exclusive features.

Realme GT 7: Expected specifications