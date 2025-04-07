Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung to release Android 16-based OneUI 8 with Galaxy Z7 series: Report

Samsung typically unveils its foldable line-up in July, while new One UI versions have previously appeared with the Galaxy S series flagships early in the year

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Following a delayed introduction of its Android 15-based One UI 7, Samsung is reportedly preparing to release its next-generation interface, One UI 8.0, much earlier than usual. According to a report from SamMobile, Samsung’s 2025 foldable smartphone models - Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 - are expected to ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.0 out of the box.
 
Normally, Samsung unveils its foldable line-up in July, while new One UI versions typically appear with the Galaxy S series flagships early in the year. If One UI 8 does launch with the foldables, it would mark a significant change from the company’s standard release schedule. It also suggests that older devices could receive the update much sooner than in previous years. For comparison, Samsung introduced Android 15-based One UI 7 with the Galaxy S25 series in January, but the update has only recently started reaching older models.
 
Samsung’s quicker One UI 8 introduction appears to match Google’s updated Android release schedule. Starting in 2025, Google plans to issue two major Android updates per year. Under this revised cycle, the main annual release will move to the second quarter, followed by a smaller update in the fourth quarter. Android 16 is already in beta testing, with its AOSP (Android Open Source Project) release expected in May.
 
It’s still unclear whether Samsung will launch a public beta programme for One UI 8.0. However, the report notes that internal testing has already begun on Galaxy S25 series devices. This indicates that the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra will likely be among the first Samsung smartphones to receive the OTA (Over-The-Air) update.
First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

