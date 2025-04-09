Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for today to give players a chance to claim a range of free in-game rewards. These may include weapon skins, character outfits, diamonds, and other valuable items that improve gameplay.

These codes are available for a short time and allow access to exclusive content without any purchases. A list of the currently active codes and a step-by-step guide to redeem them is provided below.

As the codes are time-bound and limited in use, players are advised to redeem them promptly to ensure they don’t miss out.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 9, 2025 are:

NPTF2FWSPXNK

FFDMNSW9KGX3

FFKSY7PQNWHJ

GXFT7YNWTQGZ

FFM4X2HQWCX1

FF4MTXQPFDN1

FFBYX3MQKX2M

FFRINGYT93KX

FVT2CK2MFNSK

FFNTSXTPVUZ9

RDNEFV2KX4CQ

FFMTYKQPLKZ9

FF6W93QSFTHY

FFRSX4CZHLLX

FFSKTXVQF2PR

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After a redeem code is successfully applied, the rewards linked to it are sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. Items like gold and diamonds, when included, are added instantly to the account balance.

Players can receive special in-game items such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare content aimed at improving gameplay and character appearance.

These codes are limited in availability and follow a first-come, first-served model, with only the first 500 users able to claim them each day. Each code is also time-limited and remains active for just 12 hours, so it’s important to use them quickly.