Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for today to give players a chance to claim a range of free in-game rewards. These may include weapon skins, character outfits, diamonds, and other valuable items that improve gameplay.
These codes are available for a short time and allow access to exclusive content without any purchases. A list of the currently active codes and a step-by-step guide to redeem them is provided below.
As the codes are time-bound and limited in use, players are advised to redeem them promptly to ensure they don’t miss out.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 9, 2025 are:
- NPTF2FWSPXNK
- FFDMNSW9KGX3
- FFKSY7PQNWHJ
- GXFT7YNWTQGZ
- FFM4X2HQWCX1
- FF4MTXQPFDN1
- FFBYX3MQKX2M
- FFRINGYT93KX
- FVT2CK2MFNSK
- FFNTSXTPVUZ9
- RDNEFV2KX4CQ
- FFMTYKQPLKZ9
- FF6W93QSFTHY
- FFRSX4CZHLLX
- FFSKTXVQF2PR
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a redeem code is successfully applied, the rewards linked to it are sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. Items like gold and diamonds, when included, are added instantly to the account balance.
Players can receive special in-game items such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare content aimed at improving gameplay and character appearance.
These codes are limited in availability and follow a first-come, first-served model, with only the first 500 users able to claim them each day. Each code is also time-limited and remains active for just 12 hours, so it’s important to use them quickly.