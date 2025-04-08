Next wave of innovation in India needs to be deep tech led: Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and former minister of state for information technology, believes that Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s recent remarks about Indian startups do not accurately represent the ecosystem. However, he did emphasise that the next wave of innovation in India must be led by deep tech.

“This is not binary. There are many innovations that Indian entrepreneurs have done that may not be in the deep tech segment, but that does not make it less innovative. I do agree that there is a tendency of startups in India to go for something easy,” said Chandrasekhar in a fireside chat at the India Global Forum (IGF).

He acknowledged that while the first wave of entrepreneurial success was driven by direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses or the business-to-consumer (B2C) play, the next wave — spanning the next five years — will be significantly more disruptive and fuelled by deep tech ideas.

ALSO READ: Piyush Goyal calls for 'economic nationalism' to boost local supply chains “This will require a different type of entrepreneur. The same people who succeed in maybe the food delivery app or a regular B2C app would not be able to do so well in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing and other segments required,” he added.

Chandrasekhar also pointed out that these new tech startups will need a different set of talent, which is very different from the talent that the country generated earlier. Science and research is going to be the ‘bedrock’ of the second innovation wave, he added.

Minister Goyal, at the recently concluded Startup Mahakumbh, reprimanded the startup ecosystem for its focus and priorities. He also compared the Indian startups to Chinese startups, which have taken bigger strides in deep tech and artificial intelligence.

Chandrasekhar also highlighted that the new battleground for entrepreneurs is deep tech, and there are efforts by some companies and countries to dominate this space. “China has made it clear, with DeepSeek and Huawei’s semiconductor stride, that they are not bystanders in deep tech. The United States, with OpenAI, Google and others, has long led the race. And India too has its own ambitions and aspirations and we do not want to be crowded out,” he added.

The next two to three years will be crucial, as they will define how the future of global technology would look. “As a country or as an ecosystem, if you are not decided as a participant in this race, then chances are you will be left behind,” said Chandrasekhar.